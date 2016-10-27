       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Research & Development


Han® 3A connectors: up to 25 percent wider cable diameters now possible

New housing components feature a narrow external geometry overall

ID: 503248
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(PresseBox) - Han® 3 A size connectors can now be produced in much wider diameters. Instead of the previous M20 screw fittings, cable diameters measuring up to 25 percent wider can be used from now on. This means that customers can use all contact inserts with higher rated current and bigger cross sections ? such as the Han® Q series, for example.
The new housing components feature a narrow external geometry overall, terminating in the cable holding area. The housings are naturally compatible with all the existing contact inserts in the series, and also meet the requirements of protection classes IP 65/67.
The hood is available with a bigger M25 connection thread for the plastic version. This means that alternative types of mounting are typically possible ? on control cabinets, for example. For metal housings, coupling hoods are also available in the M25 option alongside the existing sleeve housings. As with plastic housings, this means that flying connections are also possible in addition to alternative types of mounting ? for retrofits, for example. Other versions, such as EMV ? electrically conductive and M ? for stricter corrosion requirements, are also available.
With the availability of metal or plastic HARTING M25 screwed cable glands, you will always find the right screw fittings at HARTING for customer applications. They cover a clamping range of 9 to 18mm.



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 14:02
Language: English
News-ID 503248
Character count: 1508
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: HARTING AG&Co. KG
Stadt: Espelkamp


Number of hits: 29

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Research & Development




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.135
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 259


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z