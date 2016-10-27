Han® 3A connectors: up to 25 percent wider cable diameters now possible

New housing components feature a narrow external geometry overall

(PresseBox) - Han® 3 A size connectors can now be produced in much wider diameters. Instead of the previous M20 screw fittings, cable diameters measuring up to 25 percent wider can be used from now on. This means that customers can use all contact inserts with higher rated current and bigger cross sections ? such as the Han® Q series, for example.

The new housing components feature a narrow external geometry overall, terminating in the cable holding area. The housings are naturally compatible with all the existing contact inserts in the series, and also meet the requirements of protection classes IP 65/67.

The hood is available with a bigger M25 connection thread for the plastic version. This means that alternative types of mounting are typically possible ? on control cabinets, for example. For metal housings, coupling hoods are also available in the M25 option alongside the existing sleeve housings. As with plastic housings, this means that flying connections are also possible in addition to alternative types of mounting ? for retrofits, for example. Other versions, such as EMV ? electrically conductive and M ? for stricter corrosion requirements, are also available.

With the availability of metal or plastic HARTING M25 screwed cable glands, you will always find the right screw fittings at HARTING for customer applications. They cover a clamping range of 9 to 18mm.





