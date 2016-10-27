Wendover Housing Partners Announces its New Affordable Senior Community in Tallahassee -- Kenwood Place

Company's newest apartment community will provide economic relief for income restricted seniors in one of the country's retirement hotspots

(firmenpresse) - TALLAHASSEE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- , a privately held real estate development, investment and management company, today announces it is breaking ground on Kenwood Place, an affordable, senior apartment community in Tallahassee, FL. Construction on the 112-unit community, located at 420 Junco Court, began in spring 2016. With the first residents expected to move in during February 2017, Kenwood Place will provide financial relief to Leon County's growing population of income restricted seniors ages 55 and up.

"When we decide to build a new senior housing community, the Wendover team looks at areas where the need is greatest. With its mild weather and tightknit community, Tallahassee is one of the country's retirement hotspots," said Jonathan L. Wolf, President and Founder of Wendover Housing Partners. "The majority of Leon County's senior population is healthy and independent with no mobility or self-care restrictions. Wendover hopes to provide these seniors with a safe and active community to call home at an affordable price."

Priced below Tallahassee's average rental rate of $814, each Kenwood Place unit features a full-size washer and dryer, a monitored emergency call system, and a fully equipped kitchen including a dishwasher, microwave, island and pantry. Designed with senior comfort and safety in mind, the open and spacious floor plans also provide ample storage space with walk-in and linen closets.

"Wendover believes that fostering and maintaining a sense of community is just as important as what our apartments look like, especially at our senior properties where residents have much more free time on their hands," added Wolf. "We provide plenty of indoor and outdoor areas for our residents to socialize and make new friends, as well as free events hosted by our staff. Kenwood Place residents will also be able to enjoy time for themselves in our fitness center, outdoor garden, swimming pool, computer room, community room and more."

Kenwood Place has begun accepting rental applications for new residents. For information about Kenwood Place, call (850) 580-0151 or visit .

For additional information about Wendover Housing Partners, visit .

