TEN, Ltd Announces the Delivery and Immediate Charters of the LNG Carrier "Maria Energy" and the Aframax Tanker "Leontios H"

Gross Revenues from both vessels could exceed $170.0 million The Company's LNG Fleet on Fixed Employment

(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- TEN Ltd. ("TEN") (NYSE: TNP), a leading crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced the delivery from Hyundai Heavy Industries of its second LNG carrier, the 174,000 cbm Tri-Fuel diesel electric propulsion (TFDE) "Maria Energy" and immediate charter to a major end-user and the delivery of the Aframax crude tanker "Leontios H" from Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries.

The "Leontios H" entered into a long term contract to a Northern European charterer that could generate gross revenues in excess of $100 million. The "Leontios H" is the third vessel in a series of nine purposely built Aframax tankers on long term time charters at accretive rates.

The employment of the "Maria Energy" is for a minimum 18 months and maximum three years, could generate gross revenues in excess of $70.0 million if options get exercised. With the commencement of this fixture, TEN's two LNG carriers, the "Neo Energy" and the "Maria Energy," are now under medium-term charters.

"We are excited to welcome this new state-of-the-art LNG vessel to our fleet. With the delivery and charter of the Maria Energy and the Neo Energy, the first phase of TEN's involvement in the LNG segment has been successfully completed and as a result, TEN is now well placed to expand its LNG activities according to its clients' needs and requirements," stated Mr. George Saroglou, Chief Operating Officer of TEN. "In addition, following the delivery of the M/T Leontios H, TEN is in the midpoint of its fifteen vessel growth program. With eight more tankers scheduled for delivery over the next five quarters, a minimum of $720 million will be added to TEN's secured revenues from new vessels. This increases the company's minimum secured income to $1.5 billion and further solidifies TEN's bottom-line and provides healthy cash visibility going forward," Mr. Saroglou concluded.

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. The Company's pro-forma fleet, including one VLCC, six Aframax crude tankers and a Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker all under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers. All of TEN's tanker newbuildings except the one remaining VLCC Hercules are fixed on long-term project businesses.

