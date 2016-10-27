HYTORC Appoints Boston-Based Marketing Firm, Winsper

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- , a Boston-based marketing services provider, is pleased to announce they've been retained by . Winsper will be providing brand and product marketing strategy, analytics, and Omni-channel execution for the Mahwah, NJ-based manufacturer of industrial bolting solutions. Specifically, Winsper is helping HYTORC to launch a new product to market through a new industrial supplier sales channel.

"Winsper's legacy is in helping premium manufacturers of industrial products better understand their customers and the opportunities for products to address new applications and industries," shared Gillian Lynch, Vice President - Managing Director at Winsper. "We're thrilled to be working with HYTORC at such a crucial point in the company's history and look forward to a successful launch of their newest product line in 2017."

"After we reviewed a variety of top marketing agencies, we chose Winsper because of their strategic, creative, and advanced analytics experience helping other industrial brands. This partnership is a first for HYTORC and one of several steps towards a renewed commitment to excellence in sales and marketing," said Jason Junkers, Chief Operating Officer, HYTORC.

To learn more about Winsper and its services, please visit .

HYTORC is the leading industrial bolting company in the world. The international company is family-owned and operated, and has been in business since 1968. When including authorized dealers and service centers, the company has more than 50 locations in the United States and many others worldwide. For more information, visit .

is a specialized sales and marketing services firm that lives at the collision of strategy, creativity, and analytics and help our manufacturing clients of premier products to drive more product revenue through activities tailored to address customer acquisition, customer retention, and existing customer growth. Our insights lead to intelligent and actionable plans that effectively connect with these consumers at key moments in the purchase journey. Client experience includes STIHL USA, Hypertherm, Janome America, SAP Americas, Teradata Corporation, Inglesina, and American DG Energy. To learn more about Winsper and its services, please visit .

