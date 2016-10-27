Cayan Announces New Partnership with RedIron

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- , a payment technology company, today announced their partnership with ., a leader in retail commerce innovation. RedIron has integrated to Cayan's , a cloud-based payments solution that mitigates the business challenges associated with integrating payment to the point-of-sale (POS). With this partnership, RedIron will enable retailers to benefit from future-proofed POS systems that provide true omni-channel capabilities.

"RedIron enables Omni-channel integration solutions for retail systems. One of our main goals is to help retailers achieve flexibility and efficiency, and Cayan's Genius platform is going to help us reach that goal," said Craig Bambrick, Vice President of Sales at RedIron. "As the payments landscape continues to change at such a rapid pace, we want to arm retailers with POS system integration solutions that allow them to adjust seamlessly. We're confident our partnership with Cayan is going to enable that."

As consumers move towards using everything from mobile wallet providers to coupons and loyalty at the register, ISV's and merchants are in a position where they not only need to better support multiple channels, they need to be able to support complex use cases that consumers are expecting.

RedIron's partnership with Cayan will address both of those challenges. RedIron's integration with Cayan's Genius will allow customers to pay how they want and where they want -- whether it's through chip card transactions, mobile payments or credit/debit cards, and they will find additional support with Cayan's newly-launched Unified Commerce solution, which is centered on supporting multiple channels and those various use cases consumers seek today. Additional benefits of the Genius Platform include:

: Genius keeps sensitive customer data off your POS and reduces PCI compliance overhead.

: Cayan's ChipIQ technology achieves rapid EMV processing times of just 3.66 seconds.

: Genius uses multiple terminals that accept all payment types, including Apple Pay, Google Wallet, Samsung Pay and anything that comes next.

"The payments space is crowded and shoppers and retailers are both looking for technologies that allow them to adapt efficiently," said Henry Helgeson, CEO of Cayan. "We're thrilled to be integrating our Genius platform with RedIron so they can provide retailers with a system that's prepared for the evolving payments landscape."

Cayan's Genius supports credit, debit, EMV/chip cards, gift cards, Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, Level Up, industry-specific payment types like HSA and FSA cards, and more.

Cayan® is the leading provider of payment technologies that give businesses a competitive advantage. Cayan is continuously developing new ways for businesses to unlock the power of payments with fully integrated, multi-channel customer engagement platforms. Headquartered in Boston, the company has multiple offices in the United States and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Cayan is one of the world's fastest growing payment companies. For more information, visit .

RedIron is a retail integration solution specialist enabling Omni-channel, EMV Payments, Mobile commerce and Enterprise security solutions across multiple channels. RedIron's RI Broker integration framework provides a retail platform agnostic solution for retail POS integration, migration and functionality extension. RedIron has successfully completed hundreds of implementation / customization projects for top tier retailers and is widely known for deep in-store business process knowledge and timely, cost-effective implementations. The RedIron 2Suite of products including 2Mobile, 2Loyal, 2Coupon, 2Returns, 2Encrypt, 2Authorize and others drive business functionality and a positive return for retailers around the globe. For more information, visit .

