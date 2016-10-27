Accellion Joins Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure's Global Customers Gain Access to Market Leading Content Collaboration Solution

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- , the leading provider in private cloud content collaboration, today announced kiteworks is now a certified solution in the .

Microsoft Azure customers all over the world now have access to kiteworks to access and collaborate on files internally and externally from the web, a desktop or mobile device. Accellion customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

This solution provides enterprise users secure VPN-less access to content stored in SharePoint, Windows File Shares, OneDrive, and Office 365, among others. With a universal, single pane of glass view into these and other content systems, users can extend their legacy content systems by accessing, editing, sharing and collaborating on content without having to migrate that content to a new platform.

With a private or hybrid cloud, enterprise employees can also collaborate more securely with external colleagues, clients and suppliers. By utilizing kiteworks' secure mobile container, users can share files securely to mitigate the risk of data breach, and also demonstrate compliance with industry regulations including HIPAA, SOX, PCI, and GLBA.

Key kiteworks benefits and features include:

Seamless interoperation with numerous existing content systems to create or access any Microsoft files from the Web, a desktop machine or mobile device.

Customer ownership of encryption keys to help secure data in transit and at rest.

Enhanced productivity with co-authoring of Office Online documents, unlimited file size sharing, and file, folder and full text search.

Granular control over all enterprise data with features like watermarking, file tracking and reporting, file locking and more.

"Accellion is delighted to be a part of the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," commented Yorgen Edholm, CEO of Accellion. "Microsoft continues to find new ways to bring value to its customers, and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a prime example. Similarly, Accellion continues to find new ways to integrate with Microsoft, and having kiteworks available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an excellent example. The combination of Microsoft's unique platform, with Accellion's market leading content collaboration solution, kiteworks, presents a very compelling offering. As a result, this is an exciting opportunity for Accellion and we look forward to working with Microsoft."

Steve Guggenheimer, corporate vice president and chief evangelist, Microsoft Corp. said, "We're excited to offer Accellion and its award winning kiteworks content collaboration platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. With kiteworks, Azure customers have the ability to connect and collaborate with content stored on-premises and in the cloud without requiring a VPN solution. Having a single solution that provides universal access to content stored in SharePoint, SharePoint Online, Azure, OneDrive for Business and many other on-premises and cloud content stores improves collaboration and streamlines workflows. With this ease of access and what it means for employee productivity, we see kiteworks enhancing Office 365 and driving adoption and penetration of SharePoint and we're excited about that."

To learn more about kiteworks and its many integrations with Microsoft products and services, including Microsoft Azure, please visit .

Accellion, Inc. enables enterprise organizations to collaborate on content with external partners securely via private cloud. Enterprises can leave existing content where it lives today, and extend it outside the firewall without having to migrate content or disrupt their business workflows. Accellion's solutions are used by more than 15 million users and 2,500 of the world's leading corporations and government agencies including Procter & Gamble; KPMG; Kaiser Permanente; Latham & Watkins; National Park Service; Pacific Life Insurance; Cargill; and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). For more information please visit or call (650) 485-4300. Follow Accellion on: , , , and .

