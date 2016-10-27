SpecPage expands into the Nordic market to deliver product development software solutions and services for the food & beverage industry

SpecPage, a global provider of integrated software solutions and online tools for the recipe-based manufacturing industry, has strengthened its presence in the Nordic market with a new branch office in Sweden and the appointment of Marek Andreasson to develop the companys business in the region.

SpecPage with headquarters in Switzerland and branch offices in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Slovakia and the United States, is a rapidly growing technology company specializing in the food & beverage (F&B) industry and is set to expand its activities in the Nordic region in order to meet the increasing demand for product development and information solutions. To strengthen its presence in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, the company has opened a new office in Stockholm, Sweden to provide enhanced support to its existing customers, including Läntmannen-Unibake, Almondy, Stanta Maria, Tine, Diplom Ise and Hennig Olsen.



As part of this initiative, SpecPage has also extended its team with Marek Andreasson as Business Development Manager to develop the business in the Nordic region. He previously held business development positions with companies such as Emagic, Screen9, Dell and Apple before joining SpecPage.



SpecPage provides product development solutions, including Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Data Management (PDM) and Laboratory Information and Management System (LIMS), enabling F&B companies to innovate competitive products in compliance with relevant food laws.



With expertise in the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN), the company offers individually customizable online catalogs, including Suppliers Guide, Buyers Guide and Compliance Guide, to help manufacturers, distributors and buyers manage high-quality product information at the touch of a button.



Food and beverage companies face increasing challenges to launch and market innovative products efficiently. SpecPages customized solutions help clients streamline product development processes, minimize costs and ensure regulatory compliance, said Severin Weiss, CEO at SpecPage. We are confident that we can offer a high-quality service to existing clients and prospects in the Nordic region through our new branch office in Sweden with a dedicated and experienced team on site.





I am pleased to be joining SpecPage and leading activities in the Nordic region, especially at this exciting time as the company continues to expand globally, said Andreasson. I have worked in the technology industry for over 15 years and look forward to bringing in my experience to help SpecPage clients get the most of their software investment and achieve their company goals. We offer leading products and I am convinced that we can grow significantly in the Nordics.







About SpecPage

SpecPage with headquarters in Switzerland and branch offices in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Italy, Slovakia and United States is a leading vendor of integrated software solutions and online catalogs for the food and beverage industry. Kelloggs, Subway, Ferrero, Lindt, Dr. Oetker, Mondelēz, Develey, Nestlé Wagner, Campbell Soup, R&R Ice Cream, OSI, Zeelandia and Glanbia (to name a few) are well-known customers who use the innovative and user-friendly software solutions from SpecPage to successfully manage the special and complex aspects of product development in the global competition for attractive products. With expertise in food law, the company offers turnkey product data management tools for master data and recipe as well product lifecycle management with integrated GDSN interface, simplifying compliance with global labeling requirements. In addition to its standardized software solutions, SpecPage offers master data capturing services and audits. www.specpage.com



