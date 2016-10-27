Park IP Translations Sponsors and Exhibits at AIPLA 2016 Annual Meeting

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Park IP Translations, a Welocalize company and leader in legal language services, is sponsoring and exhibiting the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) Annual Meeting, taking place at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, October 27-29, 2016.

Park IP Translations is a world leader in intellectual property (IP) and patent translation and filing services, providing legal language services in more than 175 languages. At the AIPLA Annual Meeting, the Park IP Translations team of experts will meet delegates at booth #27 to discuss the best practices and challenges associated with managing global IP and patent portfolios across multiple geographies and jurisdictions.

"Outsourcing IP and patent translations to legal language experts improves the quality of global legal work and ultimately, reduces risk for all parties," said Erin Wynn, chief customer officer at Park IP Translations, a Welocalize company. "At this year's AIPLA Annual Meeting, we will be discussing how Park IP Translations can help attorneys navigate multilingual IP and patent activity that best protect their global IP assets."

Park IP Translations will hold their traditional annual scotch tasting evening event, on Thursday, October 27 starting at 10:00 PM at Open City, 2331 Calvert St, NW, Washington, DC. This special event also features live music by Welocalize CEO Smith Yewell and his band, Fuzzy Match. The event is open to all AIPLA attendees. For more information and to register for AIPLA Scotch Tasting featuring Fuzzy Match, visit .

AIPLA is one of the largest associations of IP attorneys in the world, working with members on cutting-edge issues of IP advocacy and education. The AIPLA Annual Meeting is an opportunity for anyone involved in the IP industry to connect and learn and the latest developments in the IP industry. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AIPLA has more than 14,000 members, constituting attorneys in private and corporate practice, government service and academia. For more information visit

- Park IP Translations, a Welocalize company, provides translation, litigation and filing solutions for patent and legal professionals. We protect our clients' most valued assets and global brands in nearly every jurisdiction in the world. We provide complete translation services in more than 175 language and filing-ready documentation into more than 60 countries. We are a leader in patent prosecution and validation, litigation languages services, E-Discovery translation and document review, patent translation and filing. We also provide general legal services for all types of corporate and legal documents. Park IP delivers the highest quality translations as a result of our ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA), formed in 1897, is a national bar association made up of primarily lawyers in private and corporate practice, in government service, and in the academic community. AIPLA members represent individuals, companies and institutions and are directly or indirectly involved in the practice of patent, trademark, copyright and unfair competition law, as well as other fields of law affecting intellectual property.

