Mattersight Sees Second Year of Record Patent Portfolio Growth

Accelerating pace of IP protections matches pace of product innovation

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Innovation has been a core tenet of personality-based SaaS pioneer Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ: MATR) since its inception more than a decade ago, and is reflected in its transformational analytics solutions, as well as in the ever-expanding portfolio of patents that protect them. That innovation has witnessed significant acceleration during 2016.

With nine patents issued so far this year, five in the third quarter alone, Mattersight has already equaled last year's record-breaking patent output -- bringing the company's total to-date patents to 31.

The patents Mattersight has received since January cover a wide range of proprietary capabilities that support its suite of behavioral analytics applications, and point to the company's long-term vision and forward-thinking strategy. Newly-patented inventions include:

Predicting consumer behavior through video analysis

Utilizing demographic data to more fully optimize caller/agent contact center pairings

Applying a proprietary linguistic behavioral model to the analysis of multichannel communication data, such as social media postings

The quality of the previous year's patent output earned Mattersight the number four spot on the

The index rankings were compiled by IP-focused merchant bank Ocean Tomo, which scans U.S. Patent and Trademark Office data to identify new patents, then utilizes a proprietary algorithm to rate their quality, based on "uniqueness and the likelihood that companies will invest to develop, maintain or defend them."

Additionally, Crain's listed Mattersight among the Chicago companies who are "punching way above their weight when it comes to innovation" by the number of patents produced per 100 employees. Mattersight generated 3.7 patents per 100 employees in 2015.

Mattersight CEO Kelly Conway says that it has been both gratifying and motivating to witness the growth of the company's patent portfolio, particularly its acceleration over the past two years.

"Since day one, our goal has been to develop and protect revolutionary technologies that drive deep value," said Conway. "It's an honor to have that achievement recognized by an independent third party, and to be listed among such esteemed fellow innovators. More than anything, seeing how far we've come inspires us to keep moving forward, pushing boundaries and engineering new ways to deliver exceptional results for our customers."

Mattersight's mission is to help brands have more effective and effortless conversations with their customers. Using a suite of innovative personality-based software applications, Mattersight can analyze and predict customer behavior based on the language exchanged during service and sales interactions. This insight can then facilitate real-time connections between customers and the agents best capable of handling their needs. Mattersight's stack of patented SaaS applications has influenced hundreds of millions of shorter, more satisfying customer interactions. Organizations across the Financial Services, Healthcare, Technology and Telco industries rely on Mattersight to drive customer retention, employee engagement and operating efficiency. documents the average return on investment for these organizations is 344%.

Mattersight offers a complimentary ROI calculator for businesses interested in seeing how its routing solution can improve customer experience and bottom-line metrics. To calculate your ROI with Mattersight, visit .

