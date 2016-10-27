       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Minerva Neurosciences to Report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 3, 2016

ID: 503298
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Management to host conference call

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today
announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the
third quarter of 2016 on Thursday, November 3, 2016.  The Company will host a
webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these
results and updates.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or
(765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number
90389179.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the
Investors and Media section of the Company's website
at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the
Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences:

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to
treat CNS diseases.  Minerva's proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, which has
completed a Phase IIb clinical trial for schizophrenia; MIN-117, which has
completed a Phase IIa clinical trial development for MDD;  MIN-202 (JNJ-
42847922), which has completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for
insomnia and MDD, respectively; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for
Parkinson's disease.  Minerva's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global
Market under the symbol "NERV."  For more information, please
visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.


(617) 600-7376




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. via GlobeNewswire






Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 14:30
Language: English
News-ID 503298
Character count: 2487
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
Stadt: Waltham


Number of hits: 62

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.136
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 297


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z