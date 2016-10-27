Minerva Neurosciences to Report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 3, 2016

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

(NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the

development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today

announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the

third quarter of 2016 on Thursday, November 3, 2016. The Company will host a

webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these

results and updates.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or

(765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number

90389179. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the

Investors and Media section of the Company's website

at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the

Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.



About Minerva Neurosciences:



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company

focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to

treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, which has

completed a Phase IIb clinical trial for schizophrenia; MIN-117, which has

completed a Phase IIa clinical trial development for MDD; MIN-202 (JNJ-

42847922), which has completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for

insomnia and MDD, respectively; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for

Parkinson's disease. Minerva's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global

Market under the symbol "NERV." For more information, please

visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.



Contact:



William B. Boni

VP, Investor Relations/

Corp. Communications

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



(617) 600-7376









