Management to host conference call
WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today
announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the
third quarter of 2016 on Thursday, November 3, 2016. The Company will host a
webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these
results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or
(765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number
90389179. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the
Investors and Media section of the Company's website
at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the
Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to
treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, which has
completed a Phase IIb clinical trial for schizophrenia; MIN-117, which has
completed a Phase IIa clinical trial development for MDD; MIN-202 (JNJ-
42847922), which has completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for
insomnia and MDD, respectively; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for
Parkinson's disease. Minerva's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global
Market under the symbol "NERV." For more information, please
visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.
Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376
