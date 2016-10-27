aPriori Announces PCM Case Study Webinar with Tetra Pak

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Learn How to Identify & Eliminate Cost Drivers Early in the Design Process
CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aPriori, a leading provider
of product cost management (PCM) software solutions for the enterprise is
hosting a new Case Study webinar with customer Tetra Pak(®), the world's leading
food processing and packaging solution provider.
Hear how Tetra Pak is starting to leverage product cost management technology
and professional services from aPriori to achieve the following strategic goals:
* Reduce the number of cost reduction activities by enabling identification of
cost drivers early in the design cycle.
* Improve supplier negotiations by making cost estimates uniform and provide a
detailed cost break down of manufacturing process data at a granular part
level.
Speaker: Ms. Karin Viestam, Global Expert DfC, Development & Service
Operations at Tetra Pak
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 16, 10 am Eastern USA / 4 pm Central
European Time
Register Here to join this webinar.
About aPriori
aPriori software and services generate hard-dollar product cost savings for
discrete manufacturing and product innovation companies. Using aPriori's real-
time product cost assessments, employees in engineering, sourcing and
manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of products pre-
and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch products at cost
targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid overpaying for sourced
parts. To learn more about aPriori and its product cost management solutions
and services, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006. To see an overview
demonstration of aPriori, click here.
aPriori on Twitter (at)aPriori_Inc
aPriori on LinkedIn
aPriori on XING https://www.xing.com
Product Cost Management Blog
aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori
Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks
belong to their respective holders.
CONTACT:
Rick Burke
rburke(at)apriori.com
978-451-7675
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: aPriori Technologies via GlobeNewswire
Date: 10/27/2016 - 14:30
Language: English
News-ID 503302
Character count: 2885
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: aPriori Technologies
Stadt: Concord
Number of hits: 56
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.136
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|297
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.