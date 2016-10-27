aPriori Announces PCM Case Study Webinar with Tetra Pak

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Learn How to Identify & Eliminate Cost Drivers Early in the Design Process



CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aPriori, a leading provider

of product cost management (PCM) software solutions for the enterprise is

hosting a new Case Study webinar with customer Tetra Pak(®), the world's leading

food processing and packaging solution provider.



Hear how Tetra Pak is starting to leverage product cost management technology

and professional services from aPriori to achieve the following strategic goals:



* Reduce the number of cost reduction activities by enabling identification of

cost drivers early in the design cycle.

* Improve supplier negotiations by making cost estimates uniform and provide a

detailed cost break down of manufacturing process data at a granular part

level.







Speaker: Ms. Karin Viestam, Global Expert DfC, Development & Service

Operations at Tetra Pak







Date/Time: Wednesday, November 16, 10 am Eastern USA / 4 pm Central

European Time







Register Here to join this webinar.



About aPriori

aPriori software and services generate hard-dollar product cost savings for

discrete manufacturing and product innovation companies. Using aPriori's real-

time product cost assessments, employees in engineering, sourcing and

manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of products pre-

and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch products at cost

targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid overpaying for sourced

parts. To learn more about aPriori and its product cost management solutions

and services, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006. To see an overview

demonstration of aPriori, click here.



aPriori on Twitter (at)aPriori_Inc



aPriori on LinkedIn

aPriori on XING https://www.xing.com



Product Cost Management Blog



aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori

Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks

belong to their respective holders.



CONTACT:

Rick Burke

rburke(at)apriori.com

978-451-7675









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: aPriori Technologies via GlobeNewswire











PressRelease by

aPriori Technologies

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 503302

Character count: 2885

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: aPriori Technologies

Stadt: Concord





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease