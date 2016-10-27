       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
aPriori Announces PCM Case Study Webinar with Tetra Pak

Learn How to Identify & Eliminate Cost Drivers Early in the Design Process

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aPriori, a leading provider
of product cost management (PCM) software solutions for the enterprise is
hosting a new Case Study webinar with customer Tetra Pak(®), the world's leading
food processing and packaging solution provider.

Hear how Tetra Pak is starting to leverage product cost management technology
and professional services from aPriori to achieve the following strategic goals:

* Reduce the number of cost reduction activities by enabling identification of
cost drivers early in the design cycle.
* Improve supplier negotiations by making cost estimates uniform and provide a
detailed cost break down of manufacturing process data at a granular part
level.



Speaker:       Ms. Karin Viestam, Global Expert DfC, Development & Service
Operations at Tetra Pak



Date/Time:       Wednesday, November 16, 10 am Eastern USA / 4 pm Central
European Time



        Register Here to join this webinar.

About aPriori
aPriori software and services generate hard-dollar product cost savings for
discrete manufacturing and product innovation companies. Using aPriori's real-
time product cost assessments, employees in engineering, sourcing and
manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of products pre-
and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch products at cost
targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid overpaying for sourced
parts.  To learn more about aPriori and its product cost management solutions
and services, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006. To see an overview
demonstration of aPriori, click here.

aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori
Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks
belong to their respective holders.

CONTACT:
Rick Burke
rburke(at)apriori.com
978-451-7675




Date: 10/27/2016 - 14:30
Language: English
