Innodata to Report Third Quarter 2016 Results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEW YORK - October 27, 2016 - INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD) today announced that
it will report third quarter 2016 results before the market opens on Tuesday,
November 1, 2016. A news release will be available in both the News and Investor
Relations sections of the Innodata website, www.innodata.com.
Innodata has scheduled an investor conference call for 11:00 AM eastern time on
that same day.
The call-in numbers for the conference call are:
1-800-894-5910 (Domestic)
1-785-424-1052 (International)
1-888-203-1112 (Domestic Replay)
1-719-457-0820 (International Replay)
Pass code on both: 6808319
Investors are also invited to access a live Webcast of the conference call at
the Investor Relations section of www.innodata.com. Please note that the Webcast
feature will be in listen-only mode.
Call-in or Webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the conference
call.
About Innodata
Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is a global digital services and solutions company.
Innodata's technology and services power leading information products and
online retail destinations around the world. Innodata's solutions help
prestigious enterprises harness the power of digital data to re-imagine how they
operate and drive performance. Innodata serves publishers, media and information
companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies
and many other industries.
Founded in 1988, Innodata comprises a team of 5,000 diverse people in 8
countries who are dedicated to delivering services and solutions that help the
world's businesses make better decisions.
Recent Innodata honors include EContent Magazine's EContent 100, KMWorld
Magazine's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management, the International
Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) Global Outsourcing Top 100, D&B
India's Leading ITeS and BPO Companies and the Black Book of Outsourcing's Top
List of Leading Outsourcing Providers to the Printing and Publishing Business.
Forward Looking Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words "project," "head start," "believe," "expect," "should," "anticipate,"
"indicate," "point to," "forecast," "likely," "goals," "optimistic," "foster"
and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements,
which speak only as of their dates.
These forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations
and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without
limitation, that contracts may be terminated by clients; projected or committed
volumes of work may not materialize; our Innodata Advanced Data Solutions
("IADS") segment is a venture formed in 2011 that has incurred losses since
inception and has recorded impairment charges for all of its fixed assets; we
currently intend to continue to invest in IADS; the primarily at-will nature of
contracts with our Digital Data Solutions clients and the ability of these
clients to reduce, delay or cancel projects; continuing Digital Data Solutions
segment revenue concentration in a limited number of clients; continuing Digital
Data Solutions segment reliance on project-based work; inability to replace
projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; difficulty in integrating and
deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments;
potential undiscovered liabilities of companies that we may acquire; depressed
market conditions; changes in external market factors; the ability and
willingness of our clients and prospective clients to execute business plans
which give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or
growth strategy; the emergence of new or growing competitors; various other
competitive and technological factors; and other risks and uncertainties
indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in the
forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can
be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements
will occur.
We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-
looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments
or otherwise.
Company Contact
Raj Jain
Vice President
Innodata Inc.
rjain(at)innodata.com
(201) 371-8024
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Innodata Inc. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.innodata.com/
Date: 10/27/2016 - 14:30
Language: English
News-ID 503304
Character count: 5700
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Innodata Inc.
Stadt: Hackensack
Number of hits: 57
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.136
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|291
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.