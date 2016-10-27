       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Ignite Sales Announces LeadLync(TM) on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Ignite Sales fills vital gap in the bank sales process to ensure customers' needs are met in a transparent, compliant and ethical manner

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Ignite Sales, Inc. today announced it has launched LeadLync on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering financial institutions to complete the sales and marketing information loop with quick, easy and accurate sales conversations that are fed directly into Salesforce. LeadLync provides compliant, consistent and accurate capture of all sales dialogs.

Built on the Salesforce App Cloud, Ignite's LeadLync is currently available on the AppExchange at

LeadLync from Ignite Sales, Inc. automates the results of customer engagement conversations and recommendations directly into Salesforce for complete and accurate data entry with a click.

Significant time savings for entering customer conversations and recommendations.

Accurate and complete information instantly uploaded to ensure proper follow-up and tracking.

Seamless integration with existing Salesforce workflow.

All conversations and recommendations recorded for compliance reviews.

Automatic account updating and opportunity creation.

A more robust and effective CRM.

"LeadLync is a ground-breaking application that actually completes the sales and marketing information loop for banks by documenting into Salesforce all guided customer conversations from branches, on-line, mobile and call centers. We are thrilled to partner with Salesforce to fill this very important gap in the overall ," said George Noga, CEO of Ignite Sales.

"Companies are looking to transform the way they engage with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the age of the customer," said Todd Surdey, SVP, App Innovation Partner Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce App Cloud, Ignite Sales provides customers with an exciting new way to ensure that the results of every guided conversation with consumers and businesses can now be automatically documented, downloaded and tracked in Salesforce."

Increase accuracy of all customer engagement conversations captured for accurate reporting and compliance measurement. LeadLync helps financial institutions harness the full potential of their Salesforce investment.

Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,000 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT and data science technologies for businesses.

Ignite Sales is changing the way retail banks engage with customers, service their customers and measure the results of their efforts. Using embedded predictive analytics, Ignite's solution discovers and fulfills customer financial needs, resulting in more a 38%+ increase in customer satisfaction and a 100% compliant and consistent conversation. Ignites patented technology is used by many of the top banking institutions in the country. Ignite is a two-time winner of Barlow Research Associates' Monarch Innovation Award, The Big Innovation Award for Business Intelligence and The Stevie Award for Marketing & Sales Intelligence. Ignite Sales is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit us at

Like Salesforce on Facebook:

Follow Salesforce on Twitter:

Follow Ignite on Twitter:

Connect with Ignite on Linkedin:

Salesforce, App Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.


LeadLync and Ignite Sales are registered trademarks of Ignite Sales, Inc.

Barbie Boe
Ignite Sales, Inc.
972.528.5043



More information:
http://www.ignitesales.com



Date: 10/27/2016 - 14:18
Language: English
News-ID 503308
Firma: Ignite Sales
Stadt: DALLAS, TX


