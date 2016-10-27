Paragon Software Systems Helps Optimize Transport Planning with Latest Version of Routing and Scheduling Software

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, has launched the latest version of its advanced transport solution. Version 6.0 will include a number of significant enhancements across both the Planning and Paragon Live modules to provide customers with the highest quality transport plans and operational insight. With over 1,100 transport businesses in 59 countries already using Paragon's software, this latest update takes advantage of the company's unrivaled expertise within the marketplace to help deliver continuous operational improvements.

"We are committed to designing innovative routing and scheduling solutions to enable transport operators to dramatically reduce costs, improve service levels and boost operational performance," explains William Salter, CEO and President of Paragon Software Systems. "Our proven track record based on more than 30 years of experience solving complex transport challenges, means we are best placed to respond to the latest industry developments. Version 6.0 includes more than 60 enhancements to address the evolving challenges that our customers face."

Version 6.0 will be the first Paragon system to feature the ground-breaking planning tool Route Control, which helps mitigate the impact of time-sensitive route restrictions on routing and scheduling. This unique software functionality makes it possible to build routes that comply with time and day-related local, state and national regulations, and road closures resulting from major public events. This will allow transport planners to cut the time spent on manual planning, avoid unnecessary operational delays, and lower the risk of incurring costly fines.

Meanwhile, transport businesses looking to integrate their vehicle tracking system with routing and scheduling software can now benefit from improvements to , the suite of modules designed to improve planned versus actual performance. This includes an auto correction tool that will refine the exact positions of delivery locations, based on actual tracking events, to automatically improve the accuracy of plans and arrival times communicated to customers. In addition, Paragon has further increased the number of telematics systems that the software interfaces with including the addition of partners in Singapore and China.

Users of Paragon Live that already track planned versus actual transport performance will now be able to benefit from additional reporting functionality. KPIs such as percentage of deliveries on time can be shared across the business in an effective manner with a new automated report generation tool. This will provide immediate visibility of performance data beyond the transport office, as well as reducing administration by streamlining back-office functions.

William Salter commented, "In a time of challenging trading conditions, it is essential that our customers can rely on Paragon's routing and scheduling software to drive continuous improvement within their transport operations. By investing one third of our revenue in R&D each year, our experienced team of developers is able to build innovative functionality that helps them create more accurate transport plans and deliver a superior experience to our clients. As a result, we have seen . Demand for advanced routing and scheduling solutions internationally has led to a 70 percent increase in the number of organizations that have purchased our software compared to the same period last year."

based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software solutions. Paragon's advanced planning systems have been proven to cut transportation costs and improve efficiency across a wide range of distribution operation types and industry sectors. Paragon's North American truck routing software clients include George's Inc., AgReliant Genetics, Linde, McLane, National Food Corporation, and many others. The software is used for the of transportation schedules; rationalizing fixed routes; managing transportation resources; ; and managing home delivery orders with dynamic routing. Paragon Software Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Software Systems plc, the UK's number one provider of transportation routing and scheduling software. Paragon has over 3,400 systems installed at more than 1,100 client sites in 59 countries worldwide. For more information, visit.

