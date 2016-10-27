       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Rock Tech Announces Private Placement

ID: 503312
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) -
Rock Tech Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, Canada - October 27, 2016 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or Rock Tech) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) announces that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,333,334 units at a price of $0.90 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the Offering).

Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $1.45 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.

"While Rock Tech Lithiums planned activities in 2016 and 2017 are fully funded, increasing the Companys cash position at this time will ensure we are positioned to capitalize on any battery metal opportunities that present themselves in the future, said Martin Stephan, director and Chief Executive Officer of Rock Tech.

"It is an exciting time to be developing Rock Tech Lithium," Mr. Stephan continued, "the recently ratified Paris Climate Agreement is just one of the many factors supporting the case for greener and cleaner energy. Lithium and other battery metals are, perhaps, the most critical ingredients for allowing nations to meet their emissions reduction targets. The lithium market is characterized, for at least the next eight years, by tight supply due to much higher demand than originally and even now anticipated. It would appear that many analysts remain unaware of the situation.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for further development of the Companys Georgia Lake lithium property, the evaluation of additional opportunities and for general working capital purposes.

The closing of the private placement is subject to regulatory approval including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period. A finders fee may be paid on the private placement.



On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Martin Stephan"Martin StephanDirector, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Brad BarnettChief Financial OfficerRock Tech Lithium Inc. 1021 West Hastings Street, Suite 900Vancouver, B.C., V6E 0C3Telephone: (604) 558-5123Facsimile: (604) 670-0033Email: bbarnett(at)rocktechlithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forwardlooking statements". Forwardlooking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forwardlooking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forwardlooking statements.




Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

Requests:





published by: irw
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 15:34
Language: English
News-ID 503312
Character count: 3481
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.
Stadt: Wien


Number of hits: 58

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.136
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 290


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z