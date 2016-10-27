       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Todd Minerals Ltd. Announces Further Investment in Northcliff Resources Ltd.

ID: 503313
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Todd Minerals Ltd. ("Todd") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited ("Todd Holdco"), has entered into a subscription agreement with Northcliff Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), pursuant to which Todd Holdco will acquire 27,272,727 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a purchase price per Common Share of $0.11, for an aggregate purchase price of $2,999,999.97. The 27,272,727 Common Shares Todd Holdco will acquire will represent approximately 20.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Todd Holdco currently owns 21,268,889 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.99% of the issued and outstanding shares. Todd Holdco also holds Common Share purchase warrants to purchase 399,769 Common Shares. Assuming full exercise of the Common Share purchase warrants, Todd Holdco would hold 21,668,658 Common Shares, representing approximately 20.3% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Upon completion of the acquisition of additional Common Shares, Todd Holdco will own an aggregate of 48,541,616 Common Shares and Common Share purchase warrants to purchase 399,769 Common Shares. The 48,541,616 Common Shares are expected to represent approximately 36.3% the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Assuming full exercise of the Common Share purchase warrants, Todd Holdco would hold 48,941,385 Common Shares, representing approximately 36.5% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The head office of the Company is located at 1040 West Georgia Street, 15th Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4H1.

About Todd Minerals Ltd. and Todd Corporation

Todd is the subsidiary of Todd Corporation, charged with the development of Todd Corporation's mineral and coal investments. Todd Corporation is family owned and is one of New Zealand's largest and most successful companies. The company has interests in oil and gas exploration and production, electricity generation, energy retailing, property development and healthcare. Todd Minerals Ltd. is headquartered at The Todd Building, 95 Customhouse Quay, PO Box 3141, Wellington, New Zealand.

Todd purchased the securities for investment purposes and may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Company, or exercise its warrants to purchase Common Shares, in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors. Todd currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to its investment in the Company. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Company's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, Todd may develop other plans or intentions in the future relating to one or more of the above items. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Todd in connection with the investment will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at . Alternatively, you may contact Libby Middlebrook at +64 9 306 8692 in order to obtain a copy of the report.

Contacts:


Todd Minerals Ltd.
Libby Middlebrook
General Manager External Affairs
+64 9 306 8692



More information:
http://www.marketwired.com



Keywords (optional):

todd-minerals-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 14:21
Language: English
News-ID 503313
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Todd Minerals Ltd.
Stadt: WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND


Number of hits: 35

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.136
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 290


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z