Prolacta Bioscience(R) to Host Symposium at the National Association of Neonatal Nurses Annual Educational Conference

Symposium will Explore an Exclusive Human Milk Diet for Premature Infants from a Clinical & Parent Perspective

(firmenpresse) - CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- ®, the nation's leading provider of human milk-based neonatal nutritional products, announced today it will host a symposium during the 32nd annual National Association of Neonatal Nurses (NANN) Educational Conference in Palm Springs, Calif on Oct. 29, 2016.

The symposium, titled, "Compelling Evidence for Nursing Advocates for an Exclusive Human Milk Diet (EHMD) in the NICU," will explore the clinical and economic benefits of an EHMD for premature infants in the NICU and their future health outcomes. It will also include insights from a preemie-parent perspective.

Speakers and topics during the symposium include:

Sergio G. Golombek, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.P. - M. Fareri Children's Hospital: Clinical and economic outcomes for the use of an EHMD for less than 1,250g birthweight infants

Olivia Myers, R.D., C.S.P., I.B.C.L.C. - Lucile Packard Children's Hospital: Preterm nutrition - Recommendations for optimal human milk-based human milk fortification

Terry S. Johnson, A.P.N., N.N.P.-B.C., C.L.E.C., A.S.P.P.S, M.N., C.E. - Prolacta Bioscience: Immunological benefits of human milk - The role of human milk in neonatal immune system development

Emily Million, R.N. - Prolacta Bioscience: Dual perspective on the importance of human milk nutrition in the NICU and the importance of parent advocacy and empowerment

"We're proud to be at this year's National Association of Neonatal Nurses Educational Conference as we bring together the clinical and parent perspectives on an exclusive human milk diet for premature infants in the NICU," said Scott Elster, president and CEO of Prolacta Bioscience. "Through our symposium, we are creating greater advocacy and education around the importance of human milk-based nutrition among neonatal nurses, who play a vital role in the care of critically ill preemies."

For additional information on Prolacta's symposium during NANN, visit .

Prolacta Bioscience, Inc. is a privately-held life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk®. The company pioneered the development of human milk-based neonatal nutritional products to meet the needs of critically ill, premature infants in the NICU. Prolacta leads the industry in the quality and safety of nutritional products made from donor breast milk and operates the first and only pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing facility for the processing of human breast milk. For more information, please visit .

PressRelease by

Prolacta Bioscience

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 503314

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Prolacta Bioscience

Stadt: CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease