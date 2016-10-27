Give Thanks to the Slow Cooker

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- (Family Features) This year, skip the overloaded oven and put your slow cooker to good use with these seven recipes. Classic sides and desserts can be slow-cooked to perfection, delivering the nostalgic flavors and aromas of your childhood Thanksgiving with less fuss.

Italian sausage, sage and rosemary combine in the slow cooker with French bread for a flavorful, aromatic stuffing.

A clever version of a beloved favorite. Cook sweet potatoes in the slow cooker with cinnamon and nutmeg then mash and top with mini marshmallows.

Made with just five ingredients, a slow cooker full of cranberries is infused with sugar, cinnamon, bay leaves and an orange.

This hearty side combines sweet corn, rich ricotta cheese and bacon with a blend of rosemary, thyme, paprika and onion powder. Add a touch of cayenne pepper for a kick of heat.

Chocolate cake, infused with cinnamon and vanilla, provides the base for a sweet and crunchy pecan pie topping. Top it with ice cream for some melty goodness.

Chocolate chip pumpkin-spiced cake is topped with a sticky caramel sauce for an ooey-gooey, decadent dessert.

Celebrate the flavors of the season with fresh apples, brown sugar, cinnamon and oats, creating a nostalgic cobbler right from the slow cooker.

McCormick

Comments on this PressRelease