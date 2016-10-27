       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Beverages


Give Thanks to the Slow Cooker

ID: 503317
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- (Family Features) This year, skip the overloaded oven and put your slow cooker to good use with these seven recipes. Classic sides and desserts can be slow-cooked to perfection, delivering the nostalgic flavors and aromas of your childhood Thanksgiving with less fuss.

For more tips and recipes for a stress-free, flavorful Thanksgiving, visit or check out McCormick on and .

Italian sausage, sage and rosemary combine in the slow cooker with French bread for a flavorful, aromatic stuffing.

A clever version of a beloved favorite. Cook sweet potatoes in the slow cooker with cinnamon and nutmeg then mash and top with mini marshmallows.

Made with just five ingredients, a slow cooker full of cranberries is infused with sugar, cinnamon, bay leaves and an orange.

This hearty side combines sweet corn, rich ricotta cheese and bacon with a blend of rosemary, thyme, paprika and onion powder. Add a touch of cayenne pepper for a kick of heat.

Chocolate cake, infused with cinnamon and vanilla, provides the base for a sweet and crunchy pecan pie topping. Top it with ice cream for some melty goodness.

Chocolate chip pumpkin-spiced cake is topped with a sticky caramel sauce for an ooey-gooey, decadent dessert.

Celebrate the flavors of the season with fresh apples, brown sugar, cinnamon and oats, creating a nostalgic cobbler right from the slow cooker.

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit for more information.

Image Available:
Image Available:
Image Available:


Image Available:
Image Available:
Image Available:
Image Available:

Michael French

1-888-824-3337



More information:
http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3073099



Keywords (optional):

mccormick,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 14:37
Language: English
News-ID 503317
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: McCormick
Stadt: MISSION, KS


Number of hits: 31

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Beverages




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.136
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 294


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z