Pratt & Whitney Canada Innovates Pay-Per-Hour Maintenance with the Launch of New Coverage Program

ESP®ecially for Your PT6 engine and new engine ESP plans: Enrolling today

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FLORIDA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- With more than 10,000 engines already enrolled in its pay-per-hour maintenance plans, Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) is once again raising the bar with the introduction of a leading-edge Eagle Service Plan (ESP) maintenance program tailored to PT6A customers, as well as a major enhancement to its current ESP plan offering. Each maintenance plan optimizes aircraft availability and performance while protecting and enhancing the value of the aircraft investment. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The ESP plan is a simple, cost-effective pay-per-hour engine coverage program that provides long-term costs and ensures a planned and preventative approach to maintenance. Being launched are: ESPecially for Your PT6 engine, which provides the first 400 hours of coverage for free to customers of new PT6A engine-powered aircraft; and an enhancement to P&WC's current ESP plan offering, which enables customers to apply their ESP plan investment toward a new engine of the same model or a new engine conversion at time of overhaul.

"We continue to push ourselves to think outside of the box - about how we best serve our customers as well as deliver the greatest value and return on investment," said Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, Vice President of Commercial Services. "We've proven the bottom-line value of the ESP plan to thousands of customers as a unique solution that delivers a planned approach to OEM-backed engine maintenance. And we continue to innovate our maintenance coverage options with the launch of new and enhanced programs. Today's announcement is a testament to the program's ongoing evolution in delivering comprehensive pay-per-hour coverage."

ESPecially for Your PT6 engine plan: First 400-hours of coverage at no cost

This past July, P&WC introduced the ESPecially for Your PT6 engine plan to aircraft OEMs as a way to support new aircraft sales and deliver optimal value to customers of new PT6A engine-powered aircraft. The plan includes P&WC's world class ESP program with the first 400 hours of engine coverage at no cost to customers, representing a value of up to $50,000 per engine toward future maintenance. Additionally, after the first 400 hours of no-cost coverage customers will receive a reduced ESP plan rate until their first overhaul.

"In three months since we launched ESPecially for Your PT6 engine plan, the enrollment in the program has been outstanding," said Kumarasingam. "With the PT6A engine, we're delivering innovative hardware and responsive care - . In fact, we're seeing interest from aircraft OEMs to incorporate ESPecially for Your PT6 engine plan into their own maintenance packages to offer the most comprehensive 'tip-to-tail' aircraft coverage."

New Engine ESP Plan Option: Apply your ESP investment toward a new engine or new engine conversion at Time of Overhaul

For customers already enrolled in an ESP plan and contributing on a per-flying-hour basis, P&WC has enhanced the plan to allow customers to select a new engine of the same model or a new engine conversion upgrade at time of overhaul for an additional cost.

"Exceptionally simple and flexible, this ESP plan enhancement is applicable on all active P&WC engine programs and gives our customers the ability to choose how their investment in ESP pay-per-hour plan coverage is applied at the time of overhaul," continued Kumarasingam. "In addition to a higher residual value and/or a performance upgrade, customers will have all of the advantages that come with a new engine - from first run warranty and a parts service policy in full, to improved aircraft resale value."

About the Eagle Service Plan

Simple to use yet comprehensive, P&WC's ESP plan is an engine maintenance service plan for which operators pay a fixed monthly fee based on engine hours flown. For all ESP programs, plan members simply select the level of coverage that best fits their operation and pay an hourly rate based on the number of hours flown each month. All coverage levels include:

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

