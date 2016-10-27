Growth rate of top online travel markets decreasing, says yStats.com report

(PresseBox) - A new publication from Germany-based yStats.com, ?Top 5 Online Travel Markets 2016? tells of a slowing growth rate for the online travel sales in the largest markets by volume. CEO and founder of yStats.com, Yücel Yelken, says that the report also highlights important recent trends in online travel such as peer-to-peer travel arrangements and the use of mobile devices.

The volume of online travel bookings is increasing worldwide, according to the new research from yStats.com. The USA will remain the largest single market in the near future, but China, in the number 2 spot will grow faster and approach the sales level of the leader. The UK at number 3 stays ahead of Germany thanks to the higher percentage of travelers who make online bookings. An increasing share of the online bookings are made through mobile devices in Japan, in the fifth position of the top 5.

Among the predictions cited in the new report from yStats.com is that the Asia-Pacific region will overtake North America in online travel sales within the next couple of years. Also, peer-to-peer transportation and accommodation services which have grown much faster than traditional online travel platforms will continue their rapid growth. Overall the global travel market is projected to grow at double-digit rates through 2018, then decline to a rate of less than 10%.



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.



We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.





