LiquidPlanner Cited as a 'Strong Performer' in the Enterprise Collaboration Work Management Market By Independent Research Firm

Online Project Management Provider Earns Highest Scores Across Four Categories, Including Work Management, Team Management, Reporting, and Mobile

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- , dynamic project management software for technology and manufacturing teams, today announced that it has been ranked as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave : Enterprise Collaborative Work Management, Q4 2016 Report.

The report, authored by Forrester Research analysts identifies the 13 most significant vendors in the enterprise collaborative work management category and rates how each provider measures up and helps enterprise architects, marketing professionals, and information workers make the right choice to meet their work management needs. LiquidPlanner received the highest possible score in the Work Management, Team Management, Reporting, and Mobile categories.

Forrester analysts cited LiquidPlanner's ability to:

Contextually connect conversations and tasks via a clear home page where they can view comments, work they are interested in, and priority tasks that have been assigned to them';

Leverage prevailing social conventions such as "(at) reply" to communicate directly on projects and tasks with team members within a dedicated workspace;

Enable individual team members to organize their work through private, personal to-do lists, which can also be easily converted into stand alone ad hoc items; and

Easily build and share KPI-driven dashboards and customized analytics, featuring native integrations with major services including Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, and Salesforce as well as be shared via free mobile companion applications for iOS and Android users.

"We are privileged to be counted by Forrester as among the top vendors in the fast growing enterprise collaborative work management category," said Liz Pearce, CEO of LiquidPlanner. "As our customers will attest, effective project management is fully realized when you empower team members to share and collaborate within the context of their plan. LiquidPlanner is one of a select few tools that excels both as a full-fledged project management system as well as a bottom-up collaboration platform. Being recognized by Forrester as one of the top vendors in this category is a great validation of our vision for how these two domains will continue to converge."

A complete version of can be accessed by Forrester clients from their website.

LiquidPlanner is the industry's only priority-based, predictive online project management solution that inspires confidence in your plan and your business. LiquidPlanner helps teams conquer project complexity and enable organizations to make strategic business decisions and grow profitability through seamless collaboration and powerful analytics. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on LiquidPlanner to provide robust scheduling capabilities and real-time visibility across their project portfolio.

