MassTLC to Convene Leaders from Business, Academia, and Government for High Impact Day Focused on What's Next

Security in a Hacker's World, Machine Intelligence, The Future of Healthcare, Regulation in the Digital Age, Urbanization and the Workforce of Tomorrow among Global Trends on the Agenda for TRANSFORM, an Exploration into the Future of Innovation

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) will convene TRANSFORM, an executive level, closed-door event, to spark conversation among leading business leaders and innovators on global trends, transformative technologies and how to best address the operational, talent, strategic and regulatory business issues in Massachusetts' ever-changing landscape. TRANSFORM takes place on November 18 from 10:00am to 6:00pm at the Federal Reserve, 600 Atlantic Avenue, Boston.

Massachusetts, with its unique combination of prestigious academic institutions, strong national policy leaders, diverse talent pool and innovative technology companies, provides unparalleled opportunity for accelerated business growth. With these opportunities come the challenges of harnessing global disruption and technology in a small urban area with economic, transportation, workforce and regulatory compliance boundaries. TRANSFORM will provide a platform where Massachusetts' tech, academic and policy leaders can explore and start to prepare for the impact of these issues on their business and the region.

"When we came together to develop TRANSFORM, there were three things that were clear to all of us: technology can be a positive force for change and with that comes responsibility, challenges and opportunities; Massachusetts has the highest concentration of minds tackling the world's big challenges and creating new opportunities; and, there is nothing more powerful than bringing top minds together from industry, academia and government to truly understand and make actionable what's next," said Mohamad Ali, CEO of Carbonite and a member of the TRANSFORM advisory committee. "I look forward to experiencing this important day with my executive team."

TRANSFORM will feature , co-founder and chief investment officer at global investment management firm Grantham, Mayo & van Otterloo (GMO), one of the region's biggest thinkers whose words have been known to move markets. Grantham will share his views on the macro trends shaping the world and the future of global economies and corporate investments.

Other featured speakers and topics include:

, Neurosurgeon, Scientific Innovator, Educator, and Investor

, Harvard Business School

, The Tech Connection

, Harvard Business School

, CenturyLink

, Harvard Business School

, MIT

, CTO, Xerox

, Corvus Analytics

"TRANSFORM will bring together some of the biggest thinkers from tech, academia, and government for a dialogue focused on the impact of global disruption on our region," said Tom Hopcroft, President and CEO, Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council. "It will be a purpose-driven experience with the leaders who are designing the future."

November 18, 10:00am - 6:00pm



Federal Reserve Boston

600 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

TRANSFORM sponsors include , , , , , and .

With 500+ member companies, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. As the voice of the Massachusetts tech sector, representing nearly 300,000 employees and more than $37B in total payroll, MassTLC drive progress by connecting people from across the innovation ecosystem, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas, and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. More at .

Image Available:

Carro Halpin

CHEN PR for MassTLC

781-672-3132





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3073139



PressRelease by

MassTLC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 503322

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MassTLC

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease