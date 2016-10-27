REMINDER - MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance to Host Panel on Legal Issues Affecting Small and Emerging Technology Companies

"Legal Steps to Maximize your Exit Value" to Be Held November 1 at Cadence in San Jose, Calif.

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 --

The Emerging Companies Committee of the (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem

Will host the second in a series of panels on legal issues affecting small and emerging technology companies titled, "Legal Steps to Maximize your Exit Value"

Tuesday, November 1, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Light snacks and beverages will be served during the networking hour from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Cadence Design Systems

Building 10, Kirra Point Conference Room

San Jose, Calif.

Mark Cameron White, a partner at White Summers Caffee & James LLP and corporate secretary to the ESD Alliance for more than 20 years, will moderate the discussion on how legal considerations will help maximize a successful business exit strategy. Those considerations include intellectual property (IP) design, market rights, equity pricing and vesting, the framework of strategic partnerships, legal structure and pre-deal tax planning.

White will be joined by an experienced panel of mergers and acquisition (M&A) specialists:

Neil Shroff of Orion Capital, a boutique M&A banking firm

Tom Maier of Fudderman Dupree, a noted M&A tax partner

Dennis Fernandez of White Summers, an IP strategy and patent lawyer

Warren Savage of Silvaco, former chief executive officer of IPExtreme

Attendees will learn key valuation issues and techniques, along with more nuanced positioning strategies to build and lock-in enterprise value on exit transactions. This event is open to all ESD Alliance member companies free of charge, though seating is limited. Non-ESD Alliance members are welcome to attend on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $40, payable online or at the door. For more information, go to: To register, go to:

For more information about the , visit:

The , an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit

