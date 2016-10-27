Audubon Companies and Opero Energy Win Contract for Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Audubon Companies, a global provider of EPCM services, announced today that , a division of Audubon Companies, has been awarded a contract to supply a 200 MMSCFD modular cryogenic gas processing plant to a major midstream company.

The was designed and constructed on a fast-track execution strategy. It will be installed on-site and is expected to begin production in the first quarter of 2017. Opero Energy's modular gas processing plant will process 200 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of natural gas and produce Y-grade (mixed NGL) liquids at a facility in South Texas. The full scope of work includes fabrication of skid-mounted equipment, engineering of "gas plant in a box" and managing transportation of gas plant equipment to work site.

"This project showcases Opero Energy's ability to meet our client's aggressive schedule in a safe and efficient manner, "said Manish Mehta, president of Opero Energy. "Our diverse expertise in process technology delivers proven performance solutions to help our clients generate revenue sooner and more cost-effectively."

The Opero Energy plant is modularized with skip-mounted process equipment designed to significantly reduce construction time, expense, and provide higher reliability after start-up. Modules fit together easily and efficiently for prompt production, maximum NGL recovery, ease of operation and maintenance access. The modular construction has the flexibility and advantage of using a variety of equipment combinations for multiple field applications.

"Opero Energy offers the ideal solution for faster project completion, superior reliability and operational excellence," said Ryan Hanemann, president of . "Opero Energy's cryogenic plant outperforms other industry providers in natural gas liquids (NGLs) recoveries by as high as 20%, enabling clients to earn more revenue."

Audubon Companies is a global provider of EPCM services for the oil & gas, petrochemical, refining, and pipeline markets. Equipped with experience and talent, Audubon Companies' three affiliates -- Audubon Engineering Solutions, Audubon Field Solutions, and Affinity -- deliver innovative and flexible solutions for repeatable project success -- safely, on-schedule, and within budget. For more information, visit

Opero Energy, a division of Audubon Companies, is a premier supplier of process technology and equipment solutions to the oil and gas industry. For more information, visit .

