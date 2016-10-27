The Siddha Queen Yogmata Keiko Aikawa leading NY Yoga Event, 2016

(firmenpresse) - Inner peace and refine approach towards mental fitness has been almost demolished from FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Inner peace and refine approach towards mental fitness has been almost demolished from the world. The thirst for a stress free lifestyle is expensive these days, even than you cannot find a complete one. If you are in New York and want to achieve mind-body fitness along with a reassure of neural satisfaction then be ready to welcome the only female siddha master Yogmata Keiko Aikawa. With the staunch support of Yoga for Universal Peace, the remarkably inspirational personality Yogmata is providing New York the prestige to learn from her vast knowledge and years of experience in achieving physical and mental oneness with the help of creation of God at the Yoga and the UN Culture of Peace conference on Oct 28th, 2016 at the United Nations Headquarters, ECOSOC Chamber Room from 6 PM EST to 9 PM EST.



She has years of experience in yoga and from early teens she went in the thirst of aspiring from natural remedies, health management tactics and yoga. Her illusion forces her to travel from Tibet to India in order to pursue learning yoga and eastern medicine. From 1970s she is busy preaching the humanity the Aikawa yoga techniques.



Under the teaching of famous Himalayan saint, she further extended her desire to learn more and also achieved the challenge of practicing at the altitude of 5000 meters. It was the same place where she reaches the divine stages of Samadhi which leads her to preaching as the only female siddha master. Millions of people in Japan think of themselves blessed; once they receive blessing from Yogmata Keiko Aikawa. The purity and simplicity on her face speaks all regarding her soothing and appealing nature which forces thousands to come and attend the event conducted by the esteemed lady.



Vast experience in conducting Samadhis and her powerful voice has attracted many of world popular celebrities and motivational figures. Her prestigious titles speaks less about her its her personality that speak it all. Her work related to yoga and spiritual guidance has been recognized around the world and she is the symbol of peace and love. Yogmata Keiko Aikawa has also served regarding her charitable organization Yogmata Foundation, a service that supports infrastructure facilities in the villages of India. With an experience of 35 years with strong Japanese political background, she still has innocent smile and loving gesture on her face which has been creating millions of her fans each day.





Yogmata Keiko Aikawa accepts the fact that busy and hectic life has constraint us from peace and humanity. Her whispers leave a gigantic and everlasting impression on her believers and the amount of these growing with each sunrise. The great lady is created with much special grandeur and elegance in her personality which is not observed quit often nowadays in human persona. Its great privilege for the people of New York that they will soon meet one of the greatest gift of nature on earth. With over 500+ attendees this event is surely to be the biggest event of the year.



Learn more about this extraordinary leader and upcoming appearances at http://www.yogauncp.com/.



LINKS:

Website: http://www.yogauncp.com/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/yogauncp

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/yogauncp

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/yogauncp



Media Contact:

Nucha Ryskulova

nucha(at)dreamsanimation.com

(212) 202-0767 ext 102



###the world.





More information:

http://www.yogauncp.com/



PressRelease by

Nucha Ryskulova

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 17:41

Language: English

News-ID 503326

Character count: 3673

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nucha Ryskulova

Ansprechpartner: Nucha Ryskulova

Stadt: New York City

Telefon: (212) 202-0767



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 86



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease