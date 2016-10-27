Canna Security America (CSA) nominated for multiple awards for the CannAwards

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Canna Security America (CSA) (OTCQB: CSAX), the leading comprehensive security solutions provider catering to businesses in the licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that it has been nominated for "Most Influential Organization" award and Tom Siciliano, President of CSA as "Most Influential Person" of the year.

The CannAwards is one of the most prestigious events held annually recognizing those businesses and corporate leaders that have excelled in the promoting and providing leadership in the marijuana industry.

"Having been nominated 'Most Influential Person' for outstanding leadership in making CSA the dominant leader in Security is a great honor," stated Mr. Siciliano. "However, having CSA nominated as the 'Most Influential Organization' in in the Security sector is by far my greatest pride.

"Our outstanding team at CSA is committed to not only being the biggest in the country but offering the best service, plus it's very rewarding to be the only security company nominated this year," Siciliano stated.

