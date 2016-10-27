OCTANe Announces New Operating Group

OCTANe Growth Services will focus on accelerating growth and scalability of companies

(firmenpresse) - ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- , Orange County's life sciences and technology accelerator organization, today announced at its annual (MDIF) the formation of a new operating group, OCTANe Growth Services. The new group will provide OCTANe's members, partners, investors, entrepreneurs and LaunchPad  SBDC alumni with more access to resources, intelligence, capital and better deal flow.

OCTANe Growth Services will offer added resources for companies in an area that has been widely underserved in the region: company growth. OCTANe's unique position within the ecosystem will give companies an all-access pass to resources they can't find elsewhere. Whether that's content, functional expertise, access to investors for later stage rounds, or aligning with other strategic or financial organizations for eventual acquisition, OCTANe Growth Services delivers endless areas of expertise that are invaluable for a company looking to grow.

OCTANe's partners are looking forward to what OCTANe Growth Services will offer for both companies and the ecosystem as whole:

"This is a natural next step in our relationship with OCTANe," said Mark Skaist, co-chair, Corporate Department of Stradling. "As a long-time sponsor of the organization, having the ability to showcase our thought leadership to a larger group of OCTANe members and entrepreneurs is invaluable. We look forward to contributing to the success of Growth Services as we believe it will provide the right platform for Orange County innovation to thrive and for the greater business community to prosper."

"We are excited about OCTANe Growth Services and the opportunity in the technology ecosystem," said Bob Jacobson, managing partner at RSM. "When we first heard about this earlier in the year it was a concept, now it is a defined strategy that will benefit the greater OC marketplace, established companies and local economy going forward."

While the services will be available for any company or organization looking to grow, it will provide yet another resource for those completing the LaunchPad process with OCTANe.

"As a former LaunchPad company, I am glad to see OCTANe will provide this critical service for companies which will have a lasting impact on our community," said Ray Grainger, CEO and co-founder of Mavenlink. "There is exceptional talent and innovation happening in Orange County, and growing a business here has been advantageous."

There are currently no services like this available within the Southern California region. OCTANe is providing them in a way that will give companies exclusive access to advisory services in nearly 20 areas that include face-to-face support and actual integration with investors and executives.

"OCTANe Growth Services is a natural extension of the services we currently provide through our LaunchPad program," said Bill Carpou, CEO of OCTANe. "It will enable companies who have graduated from the program, as well as other middle market organizations, to connect to the resources, advisors and potential capital they need to accelerate their growth and expand their operations. In some cases, it will also assist them in having a successful liquidity event."

Adds Carpou, "Our goal is to provide added value to all of our stakeholders including entrepreneurs, strategic partners and advisors who have a vested interest in expanding and developing this dynamic and innovative ecosystem."

OCTANe's MDIF Conference will conclude tomorrow at the Hotel Irvine. Their next signature event, the , will be held June 1-2, 2017 at the Newport Beach Marriott & Resort.

OCTANe drives technology innovation and growth by connecting ideas and people with resources and capital. Its members represent technology and medical technology executive leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, academicians, and strategic advisors, all working together to fuel innovation in Southern California. The organization has helped more than 800 companies via the LaunchPad SBDC accelerator. LaunchPad-certified companies have received more than $1.7 billion in investment and equity exits. OCTANe annually welcomes more than 7,000 people to its programs and events. More than 2,000 business leaders throughout the region are OCTANe members. For more information, visit .

Cara Parchment





(949) 412-7671





More information:

http://www.octaneoc.org/



PressRelease by

OCTANe

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 503330

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: OCTANe

Stadt: ALISO VIEJO, CA





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease