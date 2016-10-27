CORRECTION - ShotSpotter

(firmenpresse) - NEWARK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- In the news release, "Six New Cities Roll Out ShotSpotter Technology to Help Prevent Crime and Reduce Gun Violence," issued earlier today by ShotSpotter, we are advised by the company that the headline should read "Seven New Cities Roll Out ShotSpotter Technology to Help Prevent Crime and Reduce Gun Violence." The subheadline and first paragraph have also been updated. Complete corrected text follows.

NEWARK, CA -- Oct 27, 2016 -- ., the global leader in gunfire detection and analysis, today announced that seven new cities -- including Miami-Dade county, San Diego and San Antonio, Texas -- have selected its ShotSpotter Flex technology to help the local law enforcement agencies prevent and reduce gun violence in their cities. SST also announced expanded coverage areas for seven cities already successfully using ShotSpotter gunfire technology, including New York City, Chicago and Birmingham, Alabama.

In addition to Miami-Dade county, San Diego and San Antonio,Texas, the new cities that recently deployed ShotSpotter include Salinas, California; Hillsborough, Florida; Goldsboro, North Carolina; and Cape Town, South Africa. ShotSpotter is a proven solution provider with more than 90 installations across the United States and the world.

Birmingham, Alabama, has been using ShotSpotter for nine years in an eight square mile area of the city, and has recently expanded its gunfire detection area to cover a full 20 square miles.

"ShotSpotter is a critical tool in our law enforcement operations. In fact, the ShotSpotter system is now part of our DNA in regards to reducing gun violence and improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods," said Chief of Police A.C. Roper of Birmingham Alabama.

Other cities expanding ShotSpotter coverage include: New York City, Chicago, Fresno, Denver, Sacramento, and Riviera Beach. The total new ShotSpotter coverage mileage is 118 miles for a total coverage area of more than 400 miles.

"We are proud to be chosen to partner with these new jurisdictions and are also gratified that so many cities we work with are seeing the tangible benefits of ShotSpotter by choosing to expand their coverage," said Ralph Clark, CEO of SST. "We know we play an important role in assisting law enforcement with fast, accurate gunfire data that can save lives and reduce gun violence, and we are committed to maintaining our high customer service and continued technology innovation."

SST continues to innovate and offer new capabilities and expanded benefits to the ShotSpotter technology. The company recently announced a new mobile app designed to extend ShotSpotter with real-time gunfire alerts delivered anytime, anywhere on any iOS or Android mobile phone, tablet or desktop. With the new mobile app, more law enforcement users will have access to the valuable ShotSpotter service beyond the dispatch office or squad car. SST continues to leverage ecosystem partnership relationships with Amazon Web Services and GE Current Lighting organizations, further extending the ShotSpotter brand and enabling more cities to benefit from gunshot detection technology.

SST, Inc. is the global leader in gunfire detection, protection and connection technology, providing the most trusted, scalable and reliable gunfire alert and analysis solutions available today. SST's ShotSpotter Flex is the leading gunfire alert and analysis solution for detecting gunshots and providing critical intelligence to give law enforcement agencies the detailed real-time data needed to investigate, analyze and prosecute gun related crimes. SST's ShotSpotter SiteSecure provides critical indoor/outdoor infrastructure protection against active shooter attacks. The company's deep domain experience, intellectual property including 33 issued patents, along with cumulative agency best practice experience, enables measurable outcomes that contribute to reducing gun violence. SST is a proven solution provider with more than 90 installations across the United States and the world. Privately held, the company holds numerous patents resulting from nearly two decades of innovation in the area of acoustic gunshot location technology. Details can be found at . Details about our US and foreign patents can be found at .

Liz Einbinder



+1 (415) 577-8255

Email:

PressRelease by

ShotSpotter

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 16:03

Language: English

News-ID 503334

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ShotSpotter

Stadt: NEWARK, CA





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease