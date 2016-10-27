MAXIMUS(R) Smart Security Light Enhances Consumer Experience with New Preventive Security and Holiday Features

Now equipped with preventative motion detection and message playback feature that automatically plays a pre-recorded message or sound once motion is detected

(firmenpresse) - HAYWARD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- , a home security company providing easy-to-install smart home security solutions, today launches its latest preventative security feature: message playback on detection. This new feature helps homeowners protect their homes and loved ones, even when they're not able to get to their phone, by playing pre-recorded messages or a sound when motion is detected.

Users can access the new, free feature, which acts as both an automated greeting and deterrent, through the Kuna app, and also have the option to turn the feature on and off within the app. Users can select a pre-recorded message, such as "Can I help you?"; "Sorry, not interested"; "I'm busy right now," or a default 'chime' sound to automatically play when motion is detected. For a limited time, Halloween-themed options, including a "Happy Halloween" greeting or spooky ghost laugh, are also available to catch the attention of trick-or-treaters on your property, and more holiday greetings will be available soon.

"Today, connected consumers are looking for new ways to interact with their smart home products and technology that go above and beyond the product's basic functionality and expected connected and controlled experience," said Mark Honeycutt, CEO of MAXIMUS®. "We're excited about the new automatic motion detection and message playback feature because consumers not only have the power to intuitively deter unwanted visitors for the first time, but they also have a fun way to interact with visitors during the holiday season -- adding to the overall consumer smart home experience."

The MAXIMUS® Smart Security Light is an easy-to-install outdoor lighting fixture equipped with a two-way speaker and Wi-Fi camera that detects people at your door. It is currently available in four models on and for $179, with upcoming holiday discounts. To learn more about the MAXIMUS® brand and its current product line, visit .

MAXIMUS® is a home security company providing easy-to-install smart home security solutions, in addition to LED bulbs, LED fixtures, LED low voltage and lighting accessories. The current home security product line includes the MAXIMUS® Smart Security Light and Door Viewer, both available in various styles and controlled through your smartphone, to prevent burglaries or break-ins. For more about the MAXIMUS® brand and its current product line, visit .

