NewVoiceMedia positioned in the "Challengers" Quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Western Europe

Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- , a leading global provider of inside sales and contact center technology which helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the "Challengers" quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS), Western Europe.

Gartner's Magic Quadrants objectively depict the vendor landscape in various technology sectors. Vendors are assessed against strict criteria and those who successfully appear in the Gartner Magic Quadrant fall into four categories: Leaders, Challengers, Niche Players and Visionaries depending on their "completeness of vision" and "ability to execute." To discover why NewVoiceMedia was positioned as a Challenger and read Gartner's full evaluation, visit .

"Our technology is attracting some of the world's highest-growth businesses as we continue to drive innovation that is transforming the way they connect with their customers and prospects on a global scale," said Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia.

He added, "We feel our position as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service, Western Europe by Gartner underscores our commitment to enabling our customers to deliver a personalized customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team, while demonstrating the importance of integrating communication channels with CRM data to ensure those successful conversations. With greater competition and consumer power eroding traditional product- and price-based differentiation, customer experience has become a key differentiator, and by doing it well, organizations can drive the client acquisition, retention and efficiency that make leading companies successful. We know that every customer interaction is important -- from the moment you close a deal, to resolving a query -- and today's customers expect a personalized experience regardless of which service channel they choose. Our cloud contact center and inside sales platform connects everything you know about your customers to every interaction you have with them for much more successful conversations."

According to Gartner, "Customer experience (CX) has become a CEO priority, and many enterprises are competing more on the experience than on their products or services. Most enterprises that sell services see revenue that is a multiple of the average for their industry, and, in some cases, they enjoy profits that are orders of magnitude greater than average. The value of CX is undisputed, and CX has become the new battleground for achieving sustainable, differentiated competitive advantage(1)."

Carole Edwards, Head of Contact Centre at Vax, Britain's leading floor care brand, commented, "With NewVoiceMedia's platform we are able to successfully manage 70,000 multi-channel contacts each month, while improving both employee and customer satisfaction. Consumers expect an effortless experience and ContactWorld has enabled us to build solutions that are easy to access and deliver and the results are impressive too. First contact resolution is now at 87 percent, NPS is 91 percent, and we have the highest employee satisfaction scores in the business. Our customers benefit from a completely unique, personalized experience that is designed with them in mind."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionizes the way organizations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalized and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter

