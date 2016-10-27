       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Internet


NetBet Becomes the First Licensed UK Gambling Site to Accept Bitcoin

ID: 503343
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- UK bookmaker and online casino operator, , announced today that they would accept Bitcoin for bets on their sportsbook and casino products. In doing so, they have become the first licensed operator in the UK to embrace the virtual currency.

NetBet spokesman, Alexandre Mangaud, says, "We have been looking at digital currencies for some time now; it has a growing user-base and was something we wanted to offer our customers. Since Bitcoin is new to the regulated gambling industry in Europe, we've worked closely with our payment processing partners to ensure that the addition of this new payment method meets the UK Gambling Commission regulatory requirements."

Bitcoin is now accepted by a number of major retailers including Expedia, Microsoft, Virgin Galactic and Dell and now NetBet joins their ranks in a first for British bookmakers.

NetBet customers will now have the option to use Bitcoin to load their accounts via the Neteller and PaySafe payment methods.

ABOUT NETBET

NetBet are an established brand in regulated European markets including the UK, France, Italy, Greece, Ireland, Germany and Romania. The company offers a sportsbook, an online casino and online poker to its customers. The company are official sponsors of West Bromwich Albion for the 2015-16 season and they also sponsor St. Etienne and Ajaccio in France, as well as Steaua Bucharest in Romania.

Contacts:
NetBet
Alexandre Mangaud
+44 203 608 6024



More information:
http://www.netbet.co.uk/



Keywords (optional):

netbet, netbet-sport, bitcoin, betting,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 17:06
Language: English
News-ID 503343
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NetBet
Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM


Number of hits: 16

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Internet




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.136
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 257


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z