As Cannabis Science CEO Prepares to Speak at Harvard Medical School This November 2016, Company Announces Clinical Research Studies to Begin Next Month As Well

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce as its CEO Mr. Dabney prepares for his Harvard Medical School dissertation coming this November, the Company prepares to begin its Cannabis Science Clinical Research studies in November 2016.

These studies are expected to start as CEO Raymond Dabney readies to speak at Harvard Medical School. Mr. Dabney will speak at the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center (DF/HCC). This facility is one of the largest cancer research centers in the world, with more than 1,100 cancer researchers and over $600 million in cancer research funding. Mr. Dabney will discuss CBIS' drug development initiatives. The broader conversation will discuss the targeting of a variety of cancers, pain management, asthma, and autism spectrum disorder.

"We expect our Research Program and Laboratory to soon be complete and we will then be ready to start clinical studies," stated CEO Raymond Dabney. "Given the high number of applicants inquiring about the studies we regret that not all can be chosen to participate in these studies." The number of potential applicants was overwhelming and solidifies Cannabis Science as an emerging entity in the Cannabis Self Medicating arena.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Herman will oversee the clinical studies. Cannabis Science anticipates the results will aid CBIS in applying for an orphan drug designation. This approval could include an inhalation, metered-dose, cannabinoid pharmaceutical product to treat multiple conditions, in the marketplace in short order.

CBIS expects to file the applications shortly. Once the applications are submitted to the FDA, the designation and/or comments are expected within 90 days. These designations confer significant advantages including waiver of application filing fees, expedited approval, government grants, and reduced number of patients in clinical trials.

"The recent acquisitions and planned acquisitions of growing space and product development places Cannabis Science ahead of the competition to meet the ever growing demand of Cannabis Medicinal Products," stated Mr. Dabney. "We are taking the needed steps to meet this demand both nationally and globally, and will shortly roll-out the ecommerce section of our website to shareholders as well as California Residents ahead of the Prop 64 vote. This is an important step forward for Cannabis Science as well."

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company are detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

