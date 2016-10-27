Media Advisory: Marlborough Mall Hosts Pumpkin Paloozza Event Complete With Halloween Saftey Tips

Calgary Police Service Will Be Onsite to Offer Advice to Both Parents and Kids on How to have a Hownlin' Safe Halloween

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 --

About Marlborough Mall:

Follow Marlborough Mall:

Website:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Pinterest:

Contacts:

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations

403-390-2170





More information:

http://marlboroughmall.com/



PressRelease by

Marlborough Mall

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 17:34

Language: English

News-ID 503347

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Marlborough Mall

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease