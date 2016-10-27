       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Demandforce launches Two-Way Texting: now businesses can text back and forth with their clients

New feature enables businesses to communicate in real time with their clients via text message

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Demandforce today introduces Two-Way Texting for all its customers, an enhancement that offers businesses a new way to immediately respond to client confirmations and text messages from within the Demandforce dashboard.

Businesses can now reply to client text messages, via a text response directly from Demandforce -- a breakthrough for industries that have historically relied on email and phone communication between businesses and their clients.

Two-Way Texting is an enhancement to the Demandforce platform, which already provides users the ability to send appointment reminders via text, email and phone, eliminating the need to manually call out to confirm appointments. Two-Way Texting improves upon this communication functionality by allowing clients to send follow-up questions or request a new appointment time within the same text conversation -- and receive an answer back from the business.

"One of our greatest goals with Demandforce is to continue to innovate and find ways that help our customers save time," said Demandforce General Manager John Nebergall. "We know that texting is how people communicate today, and we're in the business of communication."

Demandforce® is the leading marketing and communications solution providing automated appointment reminders and confirmations, online reputation management, and email campaigns. Demandforce is an Internet Brands® company. For more information, please visit .

Tiffany Aguilar
Demandforce



http://www.demandforce.com



demandforce, demandforce-two-way-texting, text-clients, client-texting-software, texting-software,



