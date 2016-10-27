VGambling Appoints Director

(firmenpresse) - ST. MARY'S, ANTIGUA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- VGambling Inc. (OTCQB: GMBL) (or the "Company"), a next generation online gambling company specifically focused on eSports, has recently appointed Mr. David George Atmore Watt, FCCA as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

"We are honoured to have Mr. Watt join our Board of Directors," said Grant Johnson, Chairman of VGambling. "We believe that Mr. Watt's leadership and financial expertise will enable him to contribute significant managerial and strategic oversight skills to the Company."

Biography of Mr. Watt, Director

Mr. Watt, FCCA, age 58, is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants of the UK. Mr. Watt is a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean with more than 25 years of finance, accounting and senior management experience. Most recently, Mr. Watt was Financial Controller for the Blue Waters Hotel and Caribbean Developments (ANU) Ltd., both in Antigua. Previously, Mr. Watt was a Partner with the accounting firm Derrick & Watt in Antigua. Prior, Mr. Watt was an Accountant with South Bank Glass Co. Ltd, Input Typesetting Limited, and Cable & Wireless Plc all in London, UK. Mr. Watt is a graduate of South Bank Polytechnic in London, UK.

On October 26, 2016, Mr. Chul Woong Lim resigned from his position as a director of the Board of Directors the Company. The resignation was effective immediately.

VGambling Inc. is a next generation online gambling company specifically focused on eSports. VGambling intends to offer wagering on eSports events on a fully licensed, regulated and secured platform to the global eSports audience, excluding the United States. In addition, VGambling intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player video games tournaments online for cash prizes. VGambling is led by a team of industry and technical experts from the online gambling and video game industries, e-Sports, marketing, legal and financial professionals. The Company maintains offices in St. Mary's, Antigua and Barbuda. VGambling is currently developing several play money websites and their real money wagering website. VGambling common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information, please see

