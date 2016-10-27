EXEL INDUSTRIES :2015-2016 Annual Revenue ?819.3m over 13 months

PRESS RELEASE October

27, 2016



2015-2016 Annual Revenue

?819.3m over 13 months



+--------------+--------+ +------------+------------+---------+ +------+-------+

| | | |2015 - 2016 | 2015-2016 | | | | |

| | | | | |Change at| | | |

| Consolidated | 2014 - | | Comparable | Comparable |Constant | |2015 -|Change |

| data in M? | 2015 | | Period | Period | Scope | | 2016 | |

| | | | Current | Constant | | | | |

| | | | Scope | Scope* | | | | |

+--------------+--------+ +------------+------------+---------+ +------+-------+



+--------+ +-----------------------------------+ +--------------+

| | | | |4 months: June|

|3 months| |3 months: June 2016 to August 2016 | | 2016 to |

| | | | |September 2016|

+--------------+--------+ +------------+------------+---------+ +------+-------+

|4th quarter | 228.8 | | 209.3 | 194.4 | -15.0% | |269.3 | 17.7% |

|revenue | | | | | | | | |

+--------------+--------+ +------------+------------+---------+ +------+-------+

|Agricultural | | | | | -12.0% | | | 49.8% |

|Spraying | 62.9 | | 70.2 | 55.3 | | | 94.2 | |

| | | | | | | | | |

|Sugar Beet | | | | | -24.0% | | | -0.1% |

|Harvesters | 76.3 | | 58.0 | 58.0 | | | 76.2 | |



| | | | | | | | | |

|Spraying and | | | | | | | | |

|Watering for | | | | | -14.1% | | | -4.4% |

|Garden | 30.5 | | 26.2 | 26.2 | | | 29.2 | |

| | | | | | | | | |

|Industrial | 59.1 | | 54.8 | | -7.2% | | 69.8 | 18.0% |

|Spraying | | | | 54.8 | | | | |

+--------------+--------+ +------------+------------+---------+ +------+-------+



+--------+ +-----------------------------------+ +--------------+

| | | | | 13 months: |

| 12 | |12 months: September 2015 to August| | September |

| months | | 2016 | | 2015 to |

| | | | |September 2016|

+--------------+--------+ +------------+------------+---------+ +------+-------+

|Annual Revenue| 725.2 | | 759.2 | 720.0 | -0.7% | |819.3 | 13.0% |

+--------------+--------+ +------------+------------+---------+ +------+-------+

|Agricultural | | | | | 10.7% | | | 32.4% |

|Spraying | 291.0 | | 361.4 | 322.2 | | |385.4 | |

| | | | | | | | | |

|Sugar Beet | | | | | -20.6% | | | -7.4% |

|Harvesters | 137.0 | | 108.7 | 108.7 | | |126.9 | |

| | | | | | | | | |

|Spraying and | | | | | | | | |

|Watering for | | | | | -6.9% | | | -4.1% |

|Garden | 104.9 | | 97.6 | 97.6 | | |100.6 | |

| | | | | | | | | |

|Industrial | 192.3 | | 191.5 | 191.5 | -0.4% | |206.4 | 7.3% |

|Spraying | | | | | | | | |

+--------------+--------+ +------------+------------+---------+ +------+-------+

*Constant scope = 2015-2016 current scope excluding ET Works acquired in January

2016



Annual revenue for 13-month 2015-2016 fiscal year was ?819.3m. On a 12-month

basis as at August 31, 2016, at constant scope, revenue was ?720m compared with

?725.2m in the previous fiscal year. The change in exchange rates has had a

negative impact of ?5.1m on revenue.



For the four-month 4th quarter, EXEL Industries group revenue came to ?269.3 m.

In comparison with last year, with a three-month last quarter at constant scope,

revenue was ?194.4m, or 15% down compared with last year.



* Agricultural Spraying



13-month revenue was ?385.4m. On a 12-month constant scope basis (excluding ET

Works in the USA), revenue was up by ?31.2m compared with the previous fiscal

year, standing at ?322.2m. This growth came principally from sales in Russia,

Ukraine, Australia and in France thanks to the measures contained in the "Macron

Act".



4th quarter sales were down by 12% at comparable scope compared with the

previous fiscal year. Cereal prices remained below ?165/metric ton. In France,

the effect of the Macron Act was to concentrate sales in the first three

quarters of the fiscal year.





* Sugar Beet Harvesters



As at the end of September, revenue was ?126.9m. It was ?108.7m on a 12-month

basis compared with ?137.0m in the previous fiscal year, or a reduction of

20.6%.

In Europe, this business experienced a very difficult year, principally related

to difficulties in reaching an agreement between sugar manufacturers and beet

producers following the end of the sugar quotas.

Only Russia grew this year. Tenders won enabled sales in this region to be

doubled.



* Spraying and Watering for Garden



Revenue was ?100.6m as at the end of September 2016. On a 12-month basis, sales

were down by ?7.3m, including a negative exchange rate impact of ?2m.

Sales of watering equipment this spring were affected by wet weather.

July/August revenue was weaker than last summer which had been exceptionally

high.



* Industrial Spraying



Revenue was ?206.4m over 13 months, and ?191.5m over 12 months compared with the

?192.3m recorded in the previous fiscal year.

This revenue increased in the distribution area, which is more profitable, and

was slightly down in the projects area. This sector was very active

commercially, winning significant projects in the automobile sector which will

be billed in 2017, such as Nissan in England.



* Outlook and Strategy



Guerric Ballu, CEO of EXEL Industries Group, said:



This year our revenue was ?819.3m over a fiscal year extended to 13 months

following a change to the end of year date. The industrial precision spraying

solutions business is doing well, but we note that sales of sugar beet

harvesters are down. In France, the effect of the Macron Act has been to

increase sales of agricultural sprayers on a one-off basis but this masks the

ongoing economic difficulty.

The volume of activity in the US agricultural machines market has remained low.

Our US company, ET Works, which we acquired in January 2016, will benefit from

the recovery expected in 2017 and from the launch of new products.



2016 harvests were not good in France although they were good in the large

production areas worldwide which has prevented cereal prices from rising. French

farmers are experiencing a drop in their income and will therefore delay their

decisions to invest in agricultural equipment. At the beginning of this new

fiscal year, our French subsidiaries' order books are very low and, as of now,

they are taking measures to modify the amount of production working time.

In Europe and the rest of the world, the situation has not declined to such an

extent. In Russia and Ukraine, there is even a positive trend. The launch of the

"Rubicon" self-propelled sprayer manufactured in France has been very successful

in Australia. Our companies continue to show their dynamism. Hardi Evrard, for

example, has just beaten the world spraying record with 136 hectares in one

hour.



In the Spraying and Watering for Garden business, we have concluded an exclusive

distribution agreement for HOZELOCK R brand watering products in all of the

Kingfisher group's outlets in Europe, including B&Q, Castorama, Bricodepôt, and

Screwfix. This strategic agreement will provide improved visibility for the

Hozelock brand and for new products such as the SuperHoze extendable hose and

Pico Power, the powerful and compact high pressure washer...



Industrial Spraying has completed several projects that will generate revenue in

2017. In order to continue their development, our Kremlin-Rexson and Sames

Technologies subsidiaries are going to merge, creating a global player in

industrial precision spraying solutions.



New fiscal year: new basis of comparison



The General Meeting on January 12, 2016 agreed that, from the 2015-2016 fiscal

year onwards, the EXEL Industries group's fiscal year would end on September 30.

This involves a 13-month fiscal year in 2015-2016. The 2016-2017 fiscal year

will therefore commence on October 1, 2016 and, henceforth, the quarters will be

calendar quarters.



Taking account of this new closing date for the financial statements, the pro-

forma 2015-2016 revenue, which will be the basis of comparison for the next

fiscal year was ?770.9m, including ?46.5m of scoping impact.



+-----------------+----------------+

| Old base | New base |

+-----------------+----------------+

| Sept 15-Aout 16 | Oct 15-Sept 16 |

+----------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+

| Annual Revenue | 759.2 | 770.9 |

+----------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+

| Agricultural Spraying | 361.4 | 365.7 |

| | | |

| Sugar Beet Harvesters | 108.7 | 116.3 |

| | | |

| Spraying and Watering for Garden | 97.6 | 96.9 |

| | | |

| Industrial Spraying | 191.5 | 192.0 |

+----------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+





Next event: SFAF 2015 - 2016 annual results: December

20, 2016

2016 - 2017 1st quarter revenue: January 24, 2016

Ordinary General Meeting: February 9, 2017

2016 - 2017 1st semester revenue: April 20, 2017





+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+-------------+

|EXEL |2009/2010|2010/2011|2011/2012|2012/2013|2013/2014|2014/2015|2015/2016 13 |

|Industries| | | | | | | months |

+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+-------------+

|Sales in| 384.4 | 430.1 | 525.3 | 740.2 | 775.4 | 725.2 | 819.3 |

|M? | | | | | | | |

+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+-------------+



About EXEL Industries: www.exel-industries.com, Facebookexelindustries,

(at)EXEL_Industries



EXEL Industries' main businesses are agricultural sprayers (world leader) and

industrial spraying. The Group also competes in the retail water supply

solutions market (European leader) and the sugar beet harvesters market (world

leader). EXEL Industries is continually expanding its markets by means of

constant innovation and an international strategy. EXEL Industries employs

around 3,750 people spread over 29 countries on five continents.



NYSE-Euronext Paris, SRD Long, CAC Mid&Small 190

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (Mnemo EXE / ISIN FR0004527638)



This press release is available in French and English on the website, Facebook

and Twitter.

The SFAF presentation is available at www.exel-industries.com .







YOUR CONTACTS





Guerric Ballu Sylvain Rousseau



Group CEO Group Chief Financial

Officer/Investor Relations

Sylvain.Rousseau(at)exel-industries.com



Tel: +33 (0)1 71 70 49 50





EI: CP Q4:

