Klövern AB: Klövern to redeem its bond loan no 3, 2012/2017, prior to final maturity

Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern") issued a bond loan with ISIN SE0004868453 on 19

October 2012 (the "Bond Loan"). Klövern hereby irrevocably gives notice that it

will redeem outstanding bonds of SEK 430 million under the Bond Loan.



On 26 October 2016, Klövern issued a new bond loan no 9, 2016/2020, in the total

amount of SEK 1,500 million with settlement date on 2 November 2016. The

proceeds from that new bond loan will mainly be used for general corporate

purposes, including acquisitions and refinancing of the Bond Loan. Holders of

bonds under the Bond Loan have been offered to participate in the refinancing of

the Bond Loan in accordance with Clause 6.3.1 in the Terms and Conditions of the

Bond Loan.



On 26 October 2016, Klövern has communicated its intention to make an early

redemption of outstanding bonds under the Bond Loan. In accordance with the

Terms and Conditions of the Bond Loan, Klövern has today sent notice of early

redemption to holders of all outstanding bonds under the Bond Loan. Each bond

will be redeemed at a redemption amount corresponding to 100.00 per cent. of the

nominal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest (from, but excluding,

the preceding interest payment date until, and including, the relevant early

redemption date).



Payment will be made to each person who, in accordance with the Terms and

Conditions of the Bond Loan, is registered as a "Holder" in the debt book on 24

November 2016. The early redemption date is set to 1 December 2016.



This notice of early redemption is irrevocable.



Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult(at)klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby(at)klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to

offer them efficient premises in Swedish growth regions. Klövern is listed on



Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 8-400 500 50. E-

mail: info(at)klovern.se.









