       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Klövern AB: Klövern to redeem its bond loan no 3, 2012/2017, prior to final maturity

ID: 503354
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern") issued a bond loan with ISIN SE0004868453 on 19
October 2012 (the "Bond Loan"). Klövern hereby irrevocably gives notice that it
will redeem outstanding bonds of SEK 430 million under the Bond Loan.

On 26 October 2016, Klövern issued a new bond loan no 9, 2016/2020, in the total
amount of SEK 1,500 million with settlement date on 2 November 2016. The
proceeds from that new bond loan will mainly be used for general corporate
purposes, including acquisitions and refinancing of the Bond Loan. Holders of
bonds under the Bond Loan have been offered to participate in the refinancing of
the Bond Loan in accordance with Clause 6.3.1 in the Terms and Conditions of the
Bond Loan.

On 26 October 2016, Klövern has communicated its intention to make an early
redemption of outstanding bonds under the Bond Loan. In accordance with the
Terms and Conditions of the Bond Loan, Klövern has today sent notice of early
redemption to holders of all outstanding bonds under the Bond Loan. Each bond
will be redeemed at a redemption amount corresponding to 100.00 per cent. of the
nominal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest (from, but excluding,
the preceding interest payment date until, and including, the relevant early
redemption date).

Payment will be made to each person who, in accordance with the Terms and
Conditions of the Bond Loan, is registered as a "Holder" in the debt book on 24
November 2016. The early redemption date is set to 1 December 2016.

This notice of early redemption is irrevocable.

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult(at)klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby(at)klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to
offer them efficient premises in Swedish growth regions. Klövern is listed on


Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 8-400 500 50. E-
mail: info(at)klovern.se.




161027 Klövern to redeem its bond loan no 3, 2012_2017... (pdf):
http://hugin.info/134084/R/2052249/768041.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.klovern.se



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 17:00
Language: English
News-ID 503354
Character count: 2850
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Klövern AB (publ)
Stadt: NykÃ¶ping


Number of hits: 56

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.138
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 237


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z