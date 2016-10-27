Klövern AB: Klövern to redeem its bond loan no 3, 2012/2017, prior to final maturity

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern") issued a bond loan with ISIN SE0004868453 on 19
October 2012 (the "Bond Loan"). Klövern hereby irrevocably gives notice that it
will redeem outstanding bonds of SEK 430 million under the Bond Loan.
On 26 October 2016, Klövern issued a new bond loan no 9, 2016/2020, in the total
amount of SEK 1,500 million with settlement date on 2 November 2016. The
proceeds from that new bond loan will mainly be used for general corporate
purposes, including acquisitions and refinancing of the Bond Loan. Holders of
bonds under the Bond Loan have been offered to participate in the refinancing of
the Bond Loan in accordance with Clause 6.3.1 in the Terms and Conditions of the
Bond Loan.
On 26 October 2016, Klövern has communicated its intention to make an early
redemption of outstanding bonds under the Bond Loan. In accordance with the
Terms and Conditions of the Bond Loan, Klövern has today sent notice of early
redemption to holders of all outstanding bonds under the Bond Loan. Each bond
will be redeemed at a redemption amount corresponding to 100.00 per cent. of the
nominal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest (from, but excluding,
the preceding interest payment date until, and including, the relevant early
redemption date).
Payment will be made to each person who, in accordance with the Terms and
Conditions of the Bond Loan, is registered as a "Holder" in the debt book on 24
November 2016. The early redemption date is set to 1 December 2016.
This notice of early redemption is irrevocable.
Klövern AB (publ)
For additional information:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult(at)klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby(at)klovern.se
Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to
offer them efficient premises in Swedish growth regions. Klövern is listed on
Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.
Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 8-400 500 50. E-
mail: info(at)klovern.se.
161027 Klövern to redeem its bond loan no 3, 2012_2017... (pdf):
http://hugin.info/134084/R/2052249/768041.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Klövern AB (publ) via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.klovern.se
Date: 10/27/2016 - 17:00
Language: English
News-ID 503354
Character count: 2850
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Klövern AB (publ)
Stadt: NykÃ¶ping
Number of hits: 56
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.138
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|237
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.