Publicis Groupe Announces Chief Revenue Officer Laura Desmond's Resignation

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Publicis Groupe Announces



Chief Revenue Officer Laura Desmond's Resignation



Appoints Rishad Tobaccowala as Strategy & Growth Officer











Executive Has Been On Leave Dealing With Significant Family Health Matter







October 27, 2016 - PARIS - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC

40] announced today that Laura Desmond, Chief Revenue Officer, Publicis Groupe,

has resigned from the Groupe, effective December 31, 2016. Ms. Desmond has been

on a leave of absence since July 1, 2016 dealing with a significant family

health matter.







"I am very grateful to Maurice Levy and everyone at Publicis Groupe for their

support during my leave. The family health issue is significantly better," says

Desmond. "This sabbatical allowed me to consider where my greatest

entrepreneurial and leadership opportunity existed. After thoughtful reflection

and discussions with Maurice, I have concluded this is the right step for me. I

leave the Groupe with nothing but thanks and appreciation for the opportunities

and support I've received throughout my career and during my leave."







"We are all very grateful to Laura for her many important contributions to

Publicis Groupe and are sorry to see her go," says Maurice Levy, Chairman & CEO,

Publicis Groupe. "I know that Laura will continue to be as incredibly successful

in the future as she has been with us. With my colleagues of the Management

Board we wish her only the very best."







During Desmond's leave, her responsibilities as Chief Revenue Officer, have been

coordinated by Rishad Tobaccowala, who will continue in this role as Strategy

and Growth Officer, Publicis Groupe.







Appointed Chief Revenue Officer in December 2015, Desmond was responsible for



developing strategies that catalyze Groupe transformation and business

transformation through the alchemy of creativity and technology. In addition,

she led the Groupe's Global Client Leaders, simplifying and accelerating the way

clients access communications and marketing technology solutions across Publicis

Groupe. Prior to her current role, Desmond served as Global CEO of Starcom

Mediavest Group, more than doubling its size and nurturing relationships with

the world's biggest marketers including Samsung, Bank of America, Visa, Coca-

Cola, as well as new establishment brands such as Airbnb and Twitter.











About Rishad Tobaccowala



Rishad Tobaccowala is the Strategy & Growth Officer, member of the Directoire+

of Publicis Groupe, the world's third largest communications group.







Previously, he was the Chieft Strategist of Publicis Groupe, and before that the

Chairman of DigitasLBi and of Razorfish, two global firms owned by the Publicis

Groupe focused on marketing and business transformation. Rishad was also the

Chief Strategy and Innovation officer of VivaKi, a global leader in digital

advertising solutions.







He has 33 years of experience in marketing and has worked, helped grow,

founded/co-founded or incubated for a variety of companies including Leo

Burnett, Starcom, SMG Next, Starcom IP, Giant Step, Play, and Denuo.







Rishad is also Chairman of The Tobaccowala Foundation, which helps 10,000 people

in India access better education and healthcare. Rishad was named by

BusinessWeek as one of the top business leaders for his pioneering innovation

and TIME magazine dubbed him one of five "Marketing Innovators. Rishad has

earned a BS in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Bombay and an

MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Booth School of Business at The University

of Chicago.







About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One



Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in

marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy

of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access

to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is

organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis

Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL,

Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Optimedia |

Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi,

Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across

principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully

integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one

roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000

professionals.



www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:(at)PublicisGroupe | Facebook:

www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe |

http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!



Contacts



Publicis

Groupe



Peggy Corporate + 33 (0)1

Nahmany Communications 44 43 72 83 peggy.nahmany(at)publicisgroupe.com



Jean-Michel Investor + 33 (0)1 jean-

Bonamy Relations 44 43 77 88 michel.bonamy(at)publicisgroupe.com



Chi-Chung Investor + 33 (0)1

Lo Relations 44 43 66 69 chi-chung.lo(at)publicisgroupe.com

















