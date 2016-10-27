(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Publicis Groupe Announces
Chief Revenue Officer Laura Desmond's Resignation
Appoints Rishad Tobaccowala as Strategy & Growth Officer
Executive Has Been On Leave Dealing With Significant Family Health Matter
October 27, 2016 - PARIS - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC
40] announced today that Laura Desmond, Chief Revenue Officer, Publicis Groupe,
has resigned from the Groupe, effective December 31, 2016. Ms. Desmond has been
on a leave of absence since July 1, 2016 dealing with a significant family
health matter.
"I am very grateful to Maurice Levy and everyone at Publicis Groupe for their
support during my leave. The family health issue is significantly better," says
Desmond. "This sabbatical allowed me to consider where my greatest
entrepreneurial and leadership opportunity existed. After thoughtful reflection
and discussions with Maurice, I have concluded this is the right step for me. I
leave the Groupe with nothing but thanks and appreciation for the opportunities
and support I've received throughout my career and during my leave."
"We are all very grateful to Laura for her many important contributions to
Publicis Groupe and are sorry to see her go," says Maurice Levy, Chairman & CEO,
Publicis Groupe. "I know that Laura will continue to be as incredibly successful
in the future as she has been with us. With my colleagues of the Management
Board we wish her only the very best."
During Desmond's leave, her responsibilities as Chief Revenue Officer, have been
coordinated by Rishad Tobaccowala, who will continue in this role as Strategy
and Growth Officer, Publicis Groupe.
Appointed Chief Revenue Officer in December 2015, Desmond was responsible for
developing strategies that catalyze Groupe transformation and business
transformation through the alchemy of creativity and technology. In addition,
she led the Groupe's Global Client Leaders, simplifying and accelerating the way
clients access communications and marketing technology solutions across Publicis
Groupe. Prior to her current role, Desmond served as Global CEO of Starcom
Mediavest Group, more than doubling its size and nurturing relationships with
the world's biggest marketers including Samsung, Bank of America, Visa, Coca-
Cola, as well as new establishment brands such as Airbnb and Twitter.
About Rishad Tobaccowala
Rishad Tobaccowala is the Strategy & Growth Officer, member of the Directoire+
of Publicis Groupe, the world's third largest communications group.
Previously, he was the Chieft Strategist of Publicis Groupe, and before that the
Chairman of DigitasLBi and of Razorfish, two global firms owned by the Publicis
Groupe focused on marketing and business transformation. Rishad was also the
Chief Strategy and Innovation officer of VivaKi, a global leader in digital
advertising solutions.
He has 33 years of experience in marketing and has worked, helped grow,
founded/co-founded or incubated for a variety of companies including Leo
Burnett, Starcom, SMG Next, Starcom IP, Giant Step, Play, and Denuo.
Rishad is also Chairman of The Tobaccowala Foundation, which helps 10,000 people
in India access better education and healthcare. Rishad was named by
BusinessWeek as one of the top business leaders for his pioneering innovation
and TIME magazine dubbed him one of five "Marketing Innovators. Rishad has
earned a BS in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Bombay and an
MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Booth School of Business at The University
of Chicago.
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in
marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy
of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access
to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is
organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis
Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL,
Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Optimedia |
Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi,
Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across
principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully
integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one
roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000
professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:(at)PublicisGroupe | Facebook:
www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe |
http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!
Contacts
Publicis
Groupe
Peggy Corporate + 33 (0)1
Nahmany Communications 44 43 72 83 peggy.nahmany(at)publicisgroupe.com
Jean-Michel Investor + 33 (0)1 jean-
Bonamy Relations 44 43 77 88 michel.bonamy(at)publicisgroupe.com
Chi-Chung Investor + 33 (0)1
Lo Relations 44 43 66 69 chi-chung.lo(at)publicisgroupe.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.publicisgroupe.com
Date: 10/27/2016 - 19:15
Language: English
News-ID 503355
Character count: 6428
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Publicis Groupe
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 73
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.138
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|244
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.