Sibanye Gold Limited: Operating Update and Trading Statement for the Quarter ended 30 September 2016



WESTONARIA 27 October 2016: Sibanye Gold Limited (Sibanye or the Group) (JSE: SGL & NYSE: SBGL - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,2697,Company_Presentation/?v=296429) is pleased to provide a trading statement and operating update for the quarter ended 30 September 2016. Detailed financial and operating results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December each year.



TRADING STATEMENT

Shareholders are advised that Sibanye has a reasonable degree of certainty that its earnings per share for the year ending 31 December 2016 is expected to be a minimum of 200% (158 cents per share (cps)) higher, than the 79cps reported for the year ended 31 December 2015 (or the comparable period) or a minimum of 237cps. Headline earnings per share for 2016 is expected to be a minimum of 330% (244cps) higher than the 74cps reported for 2015, or a minimum of 318cps. Normalised earnings per share for 2016 is expected to be a minimum of 220% (295cps) higher than the 134cps reported for 2015, or a minimum of 429cps. The financial information on which this trading statement is based is at an average rand gold price for the year of R590,000/kg, excludes the effect of the Rustenburg Transaction and has not been reviewed or reported on by Sibanyes auditors. A further trading statement with a more definitive range will be released closer to the financial year end.



OPERATING UPDATE



Overview and Update for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2016 Compared with the Quarter Ended 30 September 2015

Group operating profit increased strongly, improving by 71% to R2.7 billion for the September 2016 quarter, driven largely by a higher rand and dollar gold price, and good cost management at both the Gold and Platinum Divisions.



There was a noticeable improvement in the operating performance of the Gold Division during the latter half of the September 2016 quarter, following a review of the Group safety strategy in August 2016. Operating profit for the Gold Division increased by 59% to R2.5 billion, with the operating margin increasing from 27% to 36%. This was largely due to a 27% higher rand gold price, which averaged R597,705/kg (US$1,322/oz), with unit costs for the Gold Division similar year-on-year at R874/ton. The above results include the termination of planned gold production from Cooke 4 of over 500 kg per quarter.



The Platinum Division again delivered a record quarterly performance, recording its highest September quarter production in over a decade, with cash operating costs notably low in both rand and dollar terms. Despite low prevailing platinum group metal (PGM) prices, the Platinum Division contributed R190 million to Group operating profit, at a 25% margin.



Safety

Following the review of Sibanyes safety strategy in August 2016 and subsequent roll out of the initial phases of the revised strategy, there has been a noticeable improvement in the safety performance at Sibanyes Gold Division. Reportable incidents declined significantly in August and September, with zero fatalities recorded. The Gold Division achieved 2 million Fatality Free Shifts (FFS) on 10 October 2016, with the Serious Injury Free Rate (SIFR) improving by 27% to 3.72 per million man hours and the Lost Day Injury Free Rate (LDIFR) improved by 24% to 6.08 per million man hours.



Regrettably, as highlighted during the interim results in August 2016, three fatalities occurred at the Gold Division in July 2016, prior to the safety review. Sibanye management and Board express their sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of Mssrs - Mongezi Bagege; Enock Tsabedze and Lehlohonolo Masithela.



The Platinum Divisions excellent long term safety performance, was blighted by an unfortunate fatal accident at its Kroondal operation in August 2016. This was the first fatal incident for the Platinum Division in 23 months. Sibanye management and its Board express their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, Mr. Kabelo Rangagwa.



Gold Division

Safety and operational trends at the Gold Division were much improved in August and September, following a review of the safety strategy and management intervention in August 2016. Overall, Section 54 stoppages declined compared to the previous quarters in 2016. Gold production for this quarter was 11,897kg (382,500oz), which is similar to the previous quarter, but 7% lower than for the same period in 2015. Lower underground volumes were supplemented where possible by surface rock dump material, albeit at lower grades.



Costs at the Gold Division were well controlled, despite above inflation increases in annual wages and electricity tariffs. Operating costs of R4,580 million were approximately 4% higher than for the September 2015 quarter, with unit costs stable at R874/ton milled. All-in sustaining cost increased from R420,811/kg, in the same period in 2015, to R479,785/kg mainly as a result of lower gold production.



Kloof had a much-improved quarter producing 3,617kg (116,300oz) compared with 3,168kg (101,900oz) for the September 2015 quarter. This 14% increase in production was a function of an 11% increase in underground throughput and improved yields. Gold production from surface sources increased by 13% to 361kg (11,600oz), driven by a significant increase in volumes processed.



Driefontein experienced various production disruptions this quarter, specifically at its Masakhane and Hlanganani shafts. Stoppages related to engineering issues, resulted in underground gold production declining to 3,468kg (111,500oz). A 6% increase in the underground yield, due to significantly improved mining quality factors, only partly offset a 20% decline in underground throughput resulting from the aforementioned disruptions. Lower underground volumes were supplemented with surface material where possible, resulting in production from surface sources increasing from 532kg (17,100oz) to 550kg (17,700oz).

At Beatrix, underground gold production of 2,438kg (78,400oz) was similar to the previous quarter but was 11% lower year on year due to lower underground grades and volumes. Surface production was comparable year-on-year at 115kg (3,700oz).



Post the section 189 consultation process which started in July 2016 the Cooke 4 underground operation has ceased production and primarily as a result, gold production at the Cooke section declined from 1,630kg (52,400oz) for the September 2015 quarter, to 1,126kg (36,200oz) for the period under review. The Ezulwini gold plant continues to be used to process Kloof SRD and Cooke 3 underground volumes on a limited basis. Surface gold production increased by 7% to 222kg (7,100oz).



Platinum Division

The Platinum Division delivered record attributable PGM production of 94,791oz (4E) for the September 2016 quarter. This is a particularly pleasing outcome given the punitive interventions by the Department of Mineral Resources in this region and the knock-on effects of the illegal industrial action in the previous quarter. Costs were well managed resulting in the Platinum Division recording a R190 million operating profit and a 25% cash operating margin for the quarter.



Mimosa and Platinum Mile delivered solid results, with Platinum Mile delivering significantly higher production compared with the June 2016 quarter. Quarterly cash operating costs at Kroondal amounted to R9,453/4Eoz (US$672/4Eoz), and at Mimosa, US$724/4Eoz (R10,179/4Eoz). As a result of the increase in production at Platinum Mile cash operating cost of R6,361/4Eoz (US$452/4Eoz) were achieved, resulting in a 39% cash operating margin (before royalties).



Section 11 approval for the acquisition of the Rustenburg assets from Anglo American Platinum Limited was granted by the Department of Mineral Resources on 18 October 2016. Sibanye will now assume ownership and control of the Rustenburg assets effective 1 November 2016.



outlook

The annual gold production guidance for 2016 has been reduced from 50,000kg to 48,500kg at a total cash cost of approximately R380,000/kg and an All-in sustaining cost of approximately R460,000/kg. The All-in cost margin guidance remains at approximately 20%, this assumes a gold price of US$1,255/oz for the December 2016 quarter and an exchange rate of R14.00/US$.



For the December 2016 quarter, PGM production guidance is approximately 88,000oz (4E) with cash operating cost for the Division estimated at approximately R9,700/4Eoz (US$693/4Eoz), with cash operating cost for the operations estimated at approximately: R9,600/4Eoz for Kroondal, US$700/4Eoz for Mimosa and R6,500/4Eoz for Platinum Mile. The guidance excludes the Rustenburg Operations.



27 October 2016

Neal Froneman

Chief Executive Officer







Contact Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch



Salient Features and Cost Benchmarks



Gold Division - Salient features and cost benchmarks for the quarters ended 30 September 2016, 30 June 2016 and 30 September 2015

Gold DriefonKloof BeatrixCooke

Division tein



TotUndSurUndSurUndSurUndSurUndSur

al er-facer-facer-facer-facer-fac

groe groe groe groe groe

und und und und und



Tons 000Sep 5,22,03,15061,05556877433592621,0

milled/trto 20138 66 72 98 28

eated n 6



Jun 5,02,02,94969464965987623263371,0

20129 91 38 68

6



Sep 5,12,32,76328735004957803444271,0

20104 39 65 53

5



Yield g/tSep 2.25.10.36.80.56.50.53.20.34.30.2

2017 5 9 5 0 2 3 8 2 0 2

6



Jun 2.35.10.46.80.67.00.53.20.34.10.1

2019 3 3 4 6 1 9 5 0 1 9

6



Sep 2.54.90.46.40.66.30.63.50.33.80.2

2010 6 3 4 1 4 4 0 4 2 0

5



Gold kg Sep 11,10,1,23,45503,63612,41151,1222

produced/ 20189764948 68 17 38 26

sold 6



Jun 12,10,1,23,36203,43522,498 1,3203

20100873573 94 79 77 85

6



Sep 12,11,1,14,05323,13192,71171,6208

20177259676 69 68 29 30

5



000Sep 38234240.11117.11611.78.3.736.7.1

oz 201.5 .4 1 .5 7 .3 6 4 2

6



Jun 38634540.10919.11111.79.3.244.6.5

201.1 .1 9 .1 9 .8 3 6 3

6



Sep 41037237.13017.10110.87.3.852.6.7

201.6 .8 8 .8 1 .9 2 7 4

5



Gold R/kSep 597 597,760597,386598,198606,009

price g 201,70

received 6 5



Jun 606 605,556607,152605,515606,612

201,37

6 9



Sep 470 470,702469,315471,855469,042

201,34

5 9



US$Sep 1,3 1,323 1,322 1,324 1,341

/ 20122

oz 6



Jun 1,2 1,258 1,261 1,258 1,260

20160

6



Sep 1,1 1,126 1,123 1,129 1,122

20126

5



Operating R/tSep 8741,91442,41872,21641,21312,889

cost on 201 96 79 07 26 02

6



Jun 8931,91482,51852,31791,11512,196

201 40 09 63 82 96

6



Sep 8651,71341,91732,31631,01501,783

201 29 95 83 98 20

5



Operating % Sep 36 35 40 39 38 43 48 38 34 (1035

margin 201 )

6



Jun 38 38 44 39 53 45 50 40 17 12 17

201

6



Sep 27 26 32 34 39 20 46 34 6 5 4

201

5



Total R/kSep 398 378,372352,086389,111611,573

cash g 201,31

cost 6 9

1

Jun 378 358,445340,277373,282529,030

201,39

6 8



Sep 348 313,497363,650325,650446,028

201,85

5 7



US$Sep 881 837 779 861 1,353

/ 201

oz 6



Jun 786 745 707 776 1,099

201

6



Sep 835 750 869 779 1,067

201

5



All-in R/kSep 479 449,154441,956462,162676,632

sustaining 201,78

g cost 6 5





Jun 443 422,646421,274441,786585,390

201,91

6 2



Sep 420 379,331449,297384,364501,741

201,81

5 1



US$Sep 1,0 994 978 1,023 1,497

/ 20162

oz 6



Jun 922 878 875 918 1,216

201

6



Sep 1,0 908 1,075 920 1,200

20107

5



All-in R/kSep 497 453,708452,690462,201690,134

cost g 201,79

6 4



Jun 467 424,664427,069441,903586,461

201,21

6 4



Sep 429 379,744455,635384,364502,992

201,56

5 5



US$Sep 1,1 1,004 1,002 1,023 1,527

/ 20102

oz 6



Jun 971 882 887 918 1,219

201

6



Sep 1,0 909 1,090 920 1,203

20128

5



All-in % Sep 17 24 24 23 (16)

cost 201

margin 6



Jun 23 30 30 27 3

201

6



Sep 9 19 3 19 (7)

201

5



Total Rm Sep 1,0 286.4 365.3 162.8 70.0

capital 20124.

expenditu 6 0

re

2

Jun 901 248.5 298.4 158.6 56.8

201.6

6



Sep 872 272.1 295.2 148.6 73.7

201.9

5



Rm Sep 71. 20.1 25.2 11.5 4.9

2017

6



Jun 59. 16.5 19.8 10.5 3.8

2017

6



Sep 67. 21.2 22.7 11.4 5.6

2013

5

Average exchange rates for the quarters ended 30 September2016, 30 June 2016 and 30 September 2015 were R14.06/US$, R14.97/US$ and R13.00/US$, respectively.

Figures may not add as they are rounded independently.

1 -Total cash cost is calculated in accordance with the Gold Institute Industry Standard.

2-Included in total capital expenditure is expenditure of R139.5 million (US$10.0 million), R139.3 million (US$9.1 million) and R83.3 million (US$6.4 million) for the quarters ended

30 September 2016, 30 June 2016 and 30 September 2015, respectively, the majority of which was spent on our growth project, Burnstone.



Platinum Division - Salient features and cost benchmarks for the quarters ended 30 September 2016 and 30 June 2016, since acquisition on 12 April 2016

Platinum Division KroondMimosaPlat

- al Mile

attributable

1

Total Under-SurfacAttribAttribSurfac

groune utableutablee

d



Tons 000Sep 3,112 1,242 1,870 897 345 1,870

milled/treaton 201

ted 6



Jun 2,692 1,259 1,433 932 327 1,433

201

6



Plant head g/t Sep 1.49 2.79 0.63 2.51 3.53 0.63

grade 201

6



Jun 1.65 2.78 0.65 2.50 3.57 0.65

201

6



Plant % Sep 63.60 80.75 12.77 81.97 78.50 12.77

recoveries 201

6



Jun 65.09 80.15 8.58 80.96 78.54 8.58

201

6



PGM 4E 4EozSep 94,79189,9904,801 59,26830,7224,801

production 201

2 6



Jun 92,77390,1982,575 60,70729,4912,575

201

6



Average PGM R/4ESep 12,72612,71113,01512,94912,25213,015

4E basket oz 201

price 6





Jun 12,49912,49112,76912,57812,31312,769

201

6



US$/Sep 901 899 925 914 871 925

4Eoz 201

6



Jun 832 831 846 836 822 846

201

6



Cash R/toSep 290 703 16 625 907 16

operating n 201

cost 6



Jun 354 735 19 630 1,035 19

201

6



US$/Sep 21 50 1 44 64 1

ton 201

6



Jun 24 49 1 42 69 1

201

6



Cash % Sep 25 24 39 23 26 39

operating 201

margin 6



Jun 13 14 (2) 10 19 (2)

201

6



Cash R/4ESep 9,532 9,701 6,361 9,453 10,1796,361

operating oz 201

cost 6

3

Jun 10,26810,25610,6609,683 11,48210,660

201

6



US$/Sep 678 690 452 672 724 452

4Eoz 201

6



Jun 683 682 707 642 766 707

201

6

1-Platinum Division includes the attributable operations of Kroondal (50%), Mimosa (50%) and Platinum Mile surface operation.

2-Production per product

3-Excluding royalties



ProductioSep Jun

n(oz) 2016 2016



Platinum 52,48051,346

Palladium 31,69731,022

Rhodium 8,129 7,996

Gold 2,485 2,409

PGM4E 94,79192,773

productio

n

(4Eoz)



Ruthenium 12,36812,186

Iridium 3,038 3,079

Total 110,19108,03

7 8



Development Results

Development values represent the actual results of sampling and no allowance has been made for any adjustments which may be necessary when estimating ore reserves. All figures below exclude shaft sinking metres, which are reported separately where appropriate.



DriefonteinQuarter ended 3Quarter ended 3Nine months to

0 September 0 June 30 September

2016 2016 2016



ReeCarboMain VCR CarboMain VCR CarboMain VCR

f n n n

lead lead lead

er er er



Advanced(m)1,237963 771 1,709841 943 4,5992,5063,021

Advanced(m)130 214 109 293 275 107 637 662 351

on

reef



Channel (cm78 41 96 43 92 130 63 65 89

width )



Average (g/13.7 16.3 41.5 30.4 5.5 31.3 19.1 8.6 40.8

value t)



(cm.g/t) 1,067669 3,9801,296507 4,0511,197560 3,649



Kloof Quarter ended 3Quarter ended Nine months to

0 September 30 June 30 September

2016 2016 2016



ReeKlooMainLibaVCR KloMainLibaVCRKlooMainLibaVCR

f f non of non f non



Advanced(m)617 782 226 2,33803848 213 2,52,142,29526 7,15

0 88 3 6 8



Advanced(m)292 116 - 476 28493 22 499786 353 32 1,49

on 5

reef



Channel (cm142 50 - 110 19268 108 113169 89 117 113

width )



Average (g/5.6 13.8- 22.96.99.5 13.422.7.1 7.6 11.022.1

value t) 0



(cm.g/t) 794 696 - 2,511,3642 1,442,41,19676 1,282,50

4 22 1 80 0 6 8



Beatrix Quarter ended 30Quarter ended 3Nine months to

September 0 June 30 September

2016 2016 2016



ReeBeatrix KalkoenkBeatrix KalkoenkBeatrix Kalkoenk

f rans rans rans



Advanced(m)4,503 756 4,694 868 13,373 2,571

Advanced(m)1,354 85 1,167 203 3,879 537

on

reef





Channel (cm128 118 132 101 125 111

width )



Average (g/7.7 16.9 7.1 14.8 7.6 13.5

value t)



(cm.g/t) 992 1,998 934 1,495 955 1,563



Cooke Quarter ended 3Quarter ended 3Nine months to

0 September 0 June 30 September

2016 2016 2016



ReVCRElsbElsbKimbVCElsbElsbKimbVCRElsElsbKimb

ef urgsurg erleR urgsurg erle bururg erle

y y gs y

ReefMass ReefMass Mass

s ivesReef s ivesReef ReeivesReef

s s fs s



Advanced (m2681,12- 226 301,3769 229 9524,1173 601

) 4 5 2 71



Advanced (m129434 - 71 14564 29 59 4891,6125 174

on ) 9 16

reef



Channel (c248232 - 213 22282 384 296 256256352 239

width m) 7



Average (g3.83.5 - 2.9 3.3.8 3.2 4.2 3.03.84.7 3.5

value /t 4

)



(cm.g/t) 954816 - 628 771,061,231,247559861,65844

1 0 2 0 4



Kroondal Quarter ended 30 Quarter ended 30

June September

2016 2016

1

ReKopaSimuBambaKwezK6 KopanSimuBambaKweK6

efnengnye nani i eng nye nani zi



Advanced(m537 473 821 650 934 687 515 1,152677621

)



Advanced(m529 465 745 384 934 580 476 738 508587

on )

reef



Channel (c211 192 113 69 167 178 191 66 80 170

width m)



Height (c235 226 228 231 232 252 234 220 221234

m)



Average (g2.182.322.21 1.472.891.95 2.151.83 2.02.63

value /t 9

)



(cm.g/t) 513 523 505 340 670 491 501 402 463617

1 Development data since acquisition date on 12 April 2016.



Administration and Corporate InformationAND CORPORATE INFORMATION

Investor EnquiriesSibanye Gold JSE Sponsor Transfer

James Wellsted Limited J.P. Morgan Secretaries

Senior Vice Equities

President: South Africa United Kingdom

Incorporated Proprietary Capita Asset

Investor in the Limited Services

Relations Republic of Registration

South Africa number

1995/011815/07The Registry

Sibanye Gold 34 Beckenham

Limited Registration 1 Fricker Road Road

number Illovo,

2002/031431/06 Johannesburg

Cell: +27 83 453 Beckenham

4014 2196 Kent BR3 4TU

Share code: SGLSouth Africa England

Tel: +27 11 278 Issuer code: (Private Bag Tel: 0871 664

9656 SGL X9936, 0300



james.wellsted(at)sib Sandton, 2196,

anyegold.co.za ISIN - ZAE South [calls cost 10p

E000173951 Africa) a minute plus

network extras,

Corporate lines are open

Secretary Listings American 8.30am - 5pm

JSE: SGL Depository Mon-Fri] or

NYSE: SBGL Receipts

Cain Farrel Transfer

Tel: +27 10 001 Website Agent [from overseas]

1122 www.sibanyegold +44 20

.co.za Bank of New 8639 3399

Fax: +27 11 278 York

9863 Mellon

Directors Fax: +44 20

cain.farrel(at)sibanySello Moloko* BNY Mellon 8658 3430

egold.co.za (Chairman) Shareowner

Services

Neal Froneman ( e-mail:

CEO) ssd(at)capitaregist

Registered Office P O Box 358516 rars.com

Libanon Business Charl Keyter (CPittsburgh,

Park FO) PA15252-8516



1 Hospital Street,Chris Chadwick#US toll-free Transfer

(Off Cedar Ave), Robert Chan# telephone: Secretaries

Libanon, Timothy

Westonaria, Cumming*

+1 888 269 2377South Africa

Barry Davison* Tel: +1 201 Computershare

1780 Rick Menell* 680 6825 Investor

South Africa Nkosemntu Services

Nika* Proprietary

Private Bag X5 e-mail: Limited

Westonaria, shrrelations(at)b

1780 Keith Rayner* nymellon.com

South Africa Jiyu Yuan# Ground Floor

Tel: +27 11 278 Susan van der 70 Marshall

9600 Merwe* Street

Office of the

Jerry Vilakazi* United

Fax: +27 11 278 *Independent Kingdom Johannesburg,

9863 Non-Executive Secretaries 2001



#Non-Executive

London P O Box 61051

St Jamess Marshalltown,

Corporate 2107

Services

Limited

Tel: +27 11 370

5000

Suite 31,

Second

Floor Fax: +27 11 688

5248

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20

7796

8644



Fax: +44 20

7796

8645



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to Sibanyes future business prospects, revenues and income, wherever they may occur in this document and the exhibits to this document, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. As a consequence, these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, economic, business, political and social conditions in South Africa, Zimbabwe and elsewhere; changes in assumptions underlying Sibanyes estimation of its current Mineral Reserves and Resources; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; the ability of Sibanye to successfully integrate acquired businesses and operations (whether in the gold mining business or otherwise) into its existing businesses; the success of Sibanyes business strategy, exploration and development activities; the ability of Sibanye to comply with requirements that it operate in a sustainable manner; changes in the market price of gold, platinum group metals (PGMs) and/or uranium; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface gold, PGMs and uranium mining; the occurrence of labour disruptions and industrial action; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in relevant government regulations, particularly environmental tax health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretations thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or other environmental, health and safety issues; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages of mines for safety incidents and unplanned maintenance; Sibanyes ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as its ability to achieve sufficient representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in its management positions; failure of Sibanyes information technology and communications systems; the adequacy of Sibanyes insurance coverage; any social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanyes operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and other contagious diseases. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document.



The Group undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.









