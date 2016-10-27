(firmenpresse) - STATEMENT BY NEAL FRONEMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SIBANYE GOLD
Sibanye Gold Limited: Operating Update and Trading Statement for the Quarter ended 30 September 2016
WESTONARIA 27 October 2016: Sibanye Gold Limited (Sibanye or the Group) (JSE: SGL & NYSE: SBGL - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,2697,Company_Presentation/?v=296429) is pleased to provide a trading statement and operating update for the quarter ended 30 September 2016. Detailed financial and operating results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December each year.
TRADING STATEMENT
Shareholders are advised that Sibanye has a reasonable degree of certainty that its earnings per share for the year ending 31 December 2016 is expected to be a minimum of 200% (158 cents per share (cps)) higher, than the 79cps reported for the year ended 31 December 2015 (or the comparable period) or a minimum of 237cps. Headline earnings per share for 2016 is expected to be a minimum of 330% (244cps) higher than the 74cps reported for 2015, or a minimum of 318cps. Normalised earnings per share for 2016 is expected to be a minimum of 220% (295cps) higher than the 134cps reported for 2015, or a minimum of 429cps. The financial information on which this trading statement is based is at an average rand gold price for the year of R590,000/kg, excludes the effect of the Rustenburg Transaction and has not been reviewed or reported on by Sibanyes auditors. A further trading statement with a more definitive range will be released closer to the financial year end.
OPERATING UPDATE
United States South African Rand
Dollars
Quarter ended Quarter ended
Sep20June2Sep20 KEY STATISTICS Sep20June2Sep20
15 016 16 16 016 15
Gold Division
410.6 386.1 382.5 000oGold produced kg 11,89712,00812,772
z
1,126 1,260 1,322 US$/oRevenue R/kg 597,70606,37470,34
z 5 9 9
67 60 62 US$/tOperating cost R/ton874 893 865
on
123.9 185.7 179.5 US$m Operating Rm 2,530.2,790.1,592.
profit 5 1 6
27 38 36 % Operating % 36 38 27
margin
1,007 922 1,062 US$/oAll-in R/kg 479,78443,91420,81
z sustaining 5 2 1
cost
Platinum
Division-attributable
1
- 51,34652,480oz Platinum kg 1,632 1,597 -
produced
- 92,77394,791oz 4E production kg 2,948 2,886 -
- 832 901 US$/4Average basket R/4Eo12,72612,499-
Eoz price z
- 4.7 12.8 US$m Operating Rm 189.7 72.2 -
profit
- 13 25 % Cash operating % 25 13 -
margin
- 683 678 US$/4Cash operating R/4Eo9,532 10,268-
Eoz cost z
1 The platinum divisions performance is for the quarters ended 30 September 2016 and 30 June 2016, as the Aquarius group was only acquired on 12 April 2016.
Sibanye Gold Operating and Financial Report 2015 | 0
Stock data for the quarter JSE Limited -
ended 30 September (SGL)
2016
Number of Price range ZAR 46.48 to
shares in per ordinary ZAR
issue share 70.23
- at end 923,902,469 Average daily 4,952,352
September volume
2016
- weighted 923,902,469 NYSE - (SBGL); one ADR
average represents four ordinary
shares
Free Float 80% Price range US$13.64 to
per US$
ADR 20.78
Bloomberg/ReutSGLS / SGLJ.J Average daily 1,388,199
ers volume
Overview and Update for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2016 Compared with the Quarter Ended 30 September 2015
Group operating profit increased strongly, improving by 71% to R2.7 billion for the September 2016 quarter, driven largely by a higher rand and dollar gold price, and good cost management at both the Gold and Platinum Divisions.
There was a noticeable improvement in the operating performance of the Gold Division during the latter half of the September 2016 quarter, following a review of the Group safety strategy in August 2016. Operating profit for the Gold Division increased by 59% to R2.5 billion, with the operating margin increasing from 27% to 36%. This was largely due to a 27% higher rand gold price, which averaged R597,705/kg (US$1,322/oz), with unit costs for the Gold Division similar year-on-year at R874/ton. The above results include the termination of planned gold production from Cooke 4 of over 500 kg per quarter.
The Platinum Division again delivered a record quarterly performance, recording its highest September quarter production in over a decade, with cash operating costs notably low in both rand and dollar terms. Despite low prevailing platinum group metal (PGM) prices, the Platinum Division contributed R190 million to Group operating profit, at a 25% margin.
Safety
Following the review of Sibanyes safety strategy in August 2016 and subsequent roll out of the initial phases of the revised strategy, there has been a noticeable improvement in the safety performance at Sibanyes Gold Division. Reportable incidents declined significantly in August and September, with zero fatalities recorded. The Gold Division achieved 2 million Fatality Free Shifts (FFS) on 10 October 2016, with the Serious Injury Free Rate (SIFR) improving by 27% to 3.72 per million man hours and the Lost Day Injury Free Rate (LDIFR) improved by 24% to 6.08 per million man hours.
Regrettably, as highlighted during the interim results in August 2016, three fatalities occurred at the Gold Division in July 2016, prior to the safety review. Sibanye management and Board express their sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of Mssrs - Mongezi Bagege; Enock Tsabedze and Lehlohonolo Masithela.
The Platinum Divisions excellent long term safety performance, was blighted by an unfortunate fatal accident at its Kroondal operation in August 2016. This was the first fatal incident for the Platinum Division in 23 months. Sibanye management and its Board express their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, Mr. Kabelo Rangagwa.
Gold Division
Safety and operational trends at the Gold Division were much improved in August and September, following a review of the safety strategy and management intervention in August 2016. Overall, Section 54 stoppages declined compared to the previous quarters in 2016. Gold production for this quarter was 11,897kg (382,500oz), which is similar to the previous quarter, but 7% lower than for the same period in 2015. Lower underground volumes were supplemented where possible by surface rock dump material, albeit at lower grades.
Costs at the Gold Division were well controlled, despite above inflation increases in annual wages and electricity tariffs. Operating costs of R4,580 million were approximately 4% higher than for the September 2015 quarter, with unit costs stable at R874/ton milled. All-in sustaining cost increased from R420,811/kg, in the same period in 2015, to R479,785/kg mainly as a result of lower gold production.
Kloof had a much-improved quarter producing 3,617kg (116,300oz) compared with 3,168kg (101,900oz) for the September 2015 quarter. This 14% increase in production was a function of an 11% increase in underground throughput and improved yields. Gold production from surface sources increased by 13% to 361kg (11,600oz), driven by a significant increase in volumes processed.
Driefontein experienced various production disruptions this quarter, specifically at its Masakhane and Hlanganani shafts. Stoppages related to engineering issues, resulted in underground gold production declining to 3,468kg (111,500oz). A 6% increase in the underground yield, due to significantly improved mining quality factors, only partly offset a 20% decline in underground throughput resulting from the aforementioned disruptions. Lower underground volumes were supplemented with surface material where possible, resulting in production from surface sources increasing from 532kg (17,100oz) to 550kg (17,700oz).
At Beatrix, underground gold production of 2,438kg (78,400oz) was similar to the previous quarter but was 11% lower year on year due to lower underground grades and volumes. Surface production was comparable year-on-year at 115kg (3,700oz).
Post the section 189 consultation process which started in July 2016 the Cooke 4 underground operation has ceased production and primarily as a result, gold production at the Cooke section declined from 1,630kg (52,400oz) for the September 2015 quarter, to 1,126kg (36,200oz) for the period under review. The Ezulwini gold plant continues to be used to process Kloof SRD and Cooke 3 underground volumes on a limited basis. Surface gold production increased by 7% to 222kg (7,100oz).
Platinum Division
The Platinum Division delivered record attributable PGM production of 94,791oz (4E) for the September 2016 quarter. This is a particularly pleasing outcome given the punitive interventions by the Department of Mineral Resources in this region and the knock-on effects of the illegal industrial action in the previous quarter. Costs were well managed resulting in the Platinum Division recording a R190 million operating profit and a 25% cash operating margin for the quarter.
Mimosa and Platinum Mile delivered solid results, with Platinum Mile delivering significantly higher production compared with the June 2016 quarter. Quarterly cash operating costs at Kroondal amounted to R9,453/4Eoz (US$672/4Eoz), and at Mimosa, US$724/4Eoz (R10,179/4Eoz). As a result of the increase in production at Platinum Mile cash operating cost of R6,361/4Eoz (US$452/4Eoz) were achieved, resulting in a 39% cash operating margin (before royalties).
Section 11 approval for the acquisition of the Rustenburg assets from Anglo American Platinum Limited was granted by the Department of Mineral Resources on 18 October 2016. Sibanye will now assume ownership and control of the Rustenburg assets effective 1 November 2016.
outlook
The annual gold production guidance for 2016 has been reduced from 50,000kg to 48,500kg at a total cash cost of approximately R380,000/kg and an All-in sustaining cost of approximately R460,000/kg. The All-in cost margin guidance remains at approximately 20%, this assumes a gold price of US$1,255/oz for the December 2016 quarter and an exchange rate of R14.00/US$.
For the December 2016 quarter, PGM production guidance is approximately 88,000oz (4E) with cash operating cost for the Division estimated at approximately R9,700/4Eoz (US$693/4Eoz), with cash operating cost for the operations estimated at approximately: R9,600/4Eoz for Kroondal, US$700/4Eoz for Mimosa and R6,500/4Eoz for Platinum Mile. The guidance excludes the Rustenburg Operations.
27 October 2016
Neal Froneman
Chief Executive Officer
Contact Europe:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info(at)resource-capital.ch
www.resource-capital.ch
Salient Features and Cost Benchmarks
Gold Division - Salient features and cost benchmarks for the quarters ended 30 September 2016, 30 June 2016 and 30 September 2015
Gold DriefonKloof BeatrixCooke
Division tein
TotUndSurUndSurUndSurUndSurUndSur
al er-facer-facer-facer-facer-fac
groe groe groe groe groe
und und und und und
Tons 000Sep 5,22,03,15061,05556877433592621,0
milled/trto 20138 66 72 98 28
eated n 6
Jun 5,02,02,94969464965987623263371,0
20129 91 38 68
6
Sep 5,12,32,76328735004957803444271,0
20104 39 65 53
5
Yield g/tSep 2.25.10.36.80.56.50.53.20.34.30.2
2017 5 9 5 0 2 3 8 2 0 2
6
Jun 2.35.10.46.80.67.00.53.20.34.10.1
2019 3 3 4 6 1 9 5 0 1 9
6
Sep 2.54.90.46.40.66.30.63.50.33.80.2
2010 6 3 4 1 4 4 0 4 2 0
5
Gold kg Sep 11,10,1,23,45503,63612,41151,1222
produced/ 20189764948 68 17 38 26
sold 6
Jun 12,10,1,23,36203,43522,498 1,3203
20100873573 94 79 77 85
6
Sep 12,11,1,14,05323,13192,71171,6208
20177259676 69 68 29 30
5
000Sep 38234240.11117.11611.78.3.736.7.1
oz 201.5 .4 1 .5 7 .3 6 4 2
6
Jun 38634540.10919.11111.79.3.244.6.5
201.1 .1 9 .1 9 .8 3 6 3
6
Sep 41037237.13017.10110.87.3.852.6.7
201.6 .8 8 .8 1 .9 2 7 4
5
Gold R/kSep 597 597,760597,386598,198606,009
price g 201,70
received 6 5
Jun 606 605,556607,152605,515606,612
201,37
6 9
Sep 470 470,702469,315471,855469,042
201,34
5 9
US$Sep 1,3 1,323 1,322 1,324 1,341
/ 20122
oz 6
Jun 1,2 1,258 1,261 1,258 1,260
20160
6
Sep 1,1 1,126 1,123 1,129 1,122
20126
5
Operating R/tSep 8741,91442,41872,21641,21312,889
cost on 201 96 79 07 26 02
6
Jun 8931,91482,51852,31791,11512,196
201 40 09 63 82 96
6
Sep 8651,71341,91732,31631,01501,783
201 29 95 83 98 20
5
Operating % Sep 36 35 40 39 38 43 48 38 34 (1035
margin 201 )
6
Jun 38 38 44 39 53 45 50 40 17 12 17
201
6
Sep 27 26 32 34 39 20 46 34 6 5 4
201
5
Total R/kSep 398 378,372352,086389,111611,573
cash g 201,31
cost 6 9
1
Jun 378 358,445340,277373,282529,030
201,39
6 8
Sep 348 313,497363,650325,650446,028
201,85
5 7
US$Sep 881 837 779 861 1,353
/ 201
oz 6
Jun 786 745 707 776 1,099
201
6
Sep 835 750 869 779 1,067
201
5
All-in R/kSep 479 449,154441,956462,162676,632
sustaining 201,78
g cost 6 5
Jun 443 422,646421,274441,786585,390
201,91
6 2
Sep 420 379,331449,297384,364501,741
201,81
5 1
US$Sep 1,0 994 978 1,023 1,497
/ 20162
oz 6
Jun 922 878 875 918 1,216
201
6
Sep 1,0 908 1,075 920 1,200
20107
5
All-in R/kSep 497 453,708452,690462,201690,134
cost g 201,79
6 4
Jun 467 424,664427,069441,903586,461
201,21
6 4
Sep 429 379,744455,635384,364502,992
201,56
5 5
US$Sep 1,1 1,004 1,002 1,023 1,527
/ 20102
oz 6
Jun 971 882 887 918 1,219
201
6
Sep 1,0 909 1,090 920 1,203
20128
5
All-in % Sep 17 24 24 23 (16)
cost 201
margin 6
Jun 23 30 30 27 3
201
6
Sep 9 19 3 19 (7)
201
5
Total Rm Sep 1,0 286.4 365.3 162.8 70.0
capital 20124.
expenditu 6 0
re
2
Jun 901 248.5 298.4 158.6 56.8
201.6
6
Sep 872 272.1 295.2 148.6 73.7
201.9
5
Rm Sep 71. 20.1 25.2 11.5 4.9
2017
6
Jun 59. 16.5 19.8 10.5 3.8
2017
6
Sep 67. 21.2 22.7 11.4 5.6
2013
5
Average exchange rates for the quarters ended 30 September2016, 30 June 2016 and 30 September 2015 were R14.06/US$, R14.97/US$ and R13.00/US$, respectively.
Figures may not add as they are rounded independently.
1 -Total cash cost is calculated in accordance with the Gold Institute Industry Standard.
2-Included in total capital expenditure is expenditure of R139.5 million (US$10.0 million), R139.3 million (US$9.1 million) and R83.3 million (US$6.4 million) for the quarters ended
30 September 2016, 30 June 2016 and 30 September 2015, respectively, the majority of which was spent on our growth project, Burnstone.
Platinum Division - Salient features and cost benchmarks for the quarters ended 30 September 2016 and 30 June 2016, since acquisition on 12 April 2016
Platinum Division KroondMimosaPlat
- al Mile
attributable
1
Total Under-SurfacAttribAttribSurfac
groune utableutablee
d
Tons 000Sep 3,112 1,242 1,870 897 345 1,870
milled/treaton 201
ted 6
Jun 2,692 1,259 1,433 932 327 1,433
201
6
Plant head g/t Sep 1.49 2.79 0.63 2.51 3.53 0.63
grade 201
6
Jun 1.65 2.78 0.65 2.50 3.57 0.65
201
6
Plant % Sep 63.60 80.75 12.77 81.97 78.50 12.77
recoveries 201
6
Jun 65.09 80.15 8.58 80.96 78.54 8.58
201
6
PGM 4E 4EozSep 94,79189,9904,801 59,26830,7224,801
production 201
2 6
Jun 92,77390,1982,575 60,70729,4912,575
201
6
Average PGM R/4ESep 12,72612,71113,01512,94912,25213,015
4E basket oz 201
price 6
Jun 12,49912,49112,76912,57812,31312,769
201
6
US$/Sep 901 899 925 914 871 925
4Eoz 201
6
Jun 832 831 846 836 822 846
201
6
Cash R/toSep 290 703 16 625 907 16
operating n 201
cost 6
Jun 354 735 19 630 1,035 19
201
6
US$/Sep 21 50 1 44 64 1
ton 201
6
Jun 24 49 1 42 69 1
201
6
Cash % Sep 25 24 39 23 26 39
operating 201
margin 6
Jun 13 14 (2) 10 19 (2)
201
6
Cash R/4ESep 9,532 9,701 6,361 9,453 10,1796,361
operating oz 201
cost 6
3
Jun 10,26810,25610,6609,683 11,48210,660
201
6
US$/Sep 678 690 452 672 724 452
4Eoz 201
6
Jun 683 682 707 642 766 707
201
6
1-Platinum Division includes the attributable operations of Kroondal (50%), Mimosa (50%) and Platinum Mile surface operation.
2-Production per product
3-Excluding royalties
ProductioSep Jun
n(oz) 2016 2016
Platinum 52,48051,346
Palladium 31,69731,022
Rhodium 8,129 7,996
Gold 2,485 2,409
PGM4E 94,79192,773
productio
n
(4Eoz)
Ruthenium 12,36812,186
Iridium 3,038 3,079
Total 110,19108,03
7 8
Development Results
Development values represent the actual results of sampling and no allowance has been made for any adjustments which may be necessary when estimating ore reserves. All figures below exclude shaft sinking metres, which are reported separately where appropriate.
DriefonteinQuarter ended 3Quarter ended 3Nine months to
0 September 0 June 30 September
2016 2016 2016
ReeCarboMain VCR CarboMain VCR CarboMain VCR
f n n n
lead lead lead
er er er
Advanced(m)1,237963 771 1,709841 943 4,5992,5063,021
Advanced(m)130 214 109 293 275 107 637 662 351
on
reef
Channel (cm78 41 96 43 92 130 63 65 89
width )
Average (g/13.7 16.3 41.5 30.4 5.5 31.3 19.1 8.6 40.8
value t)
(cm.g/t) 1,067669 3,9801,296507 4,0511,197560 3,649
Kloof Quarter ended 3Quarter ended Nine months to
0 September 30 June 30 September
2016 2016 2016
ReeKlooMainLibaVCR KloMainLibaVCRKlooMainLibaVCR
f f non of non f non
Advanced(m)617 782 226 2,33803848 213 2,52,142,29526 7,15
0 88 3 6 8
Advanced(m)292 116 - 476 28493 22 499786 353 32 1,49
on 5
reef
Channel (cm142 50 - 110 19268 108 113169 89 117 113
width )
Average (g/5.6 13.8- 22.96.99.5 13.422.7.1 7.6 11.022.1
value t) 0
(cm.g/t) 794 696 - 2,511,3642 1,442,41,19676 1,282,50
4 22 1 80 0 6 8
Beatrix Quarter ended 30Quarter ended 3Nine months to
September 0 June 30 September
2016 2016 2016
ReeBeatrix KalkoenkBeatrix KalkoenkBeatrix Kalkoenk
f rans rans rans
Advanced(m)4,503 756 4,694 868 13,373 2,571
Advanced(m)1,354 85 1,167 203 3,879 537
on
reef
Channel (cm128 118 132 101 125 111
width )
Average (g/7.7 16.9 7.1 14.8 7.6 13.5
value t)
(cm.g/t) 992 1,998 934 1,495 955 1,563
Cooke Quarter ended 3Quarter ended 3Nine months to
0 September 0 June 30 September
2016 2016 2016
ReVCRElsbElsbKimbVCElsbElsbKimbVCRElsElsbKimb
ef urgsurg erleR urgsurg erle bururg erle
y y gs y
ReefMass ReefMass Mass
s ivesReef s ivesReef ReeivesReef
s s fs s
Advanced (m2681,12- 226 301,3769 229 9524,1173 601
) 4 5 2 71
Advanced (m129434 - 71 14564 29 59 4891,6125 174
on ) 9 16
reef
Channel (c248232 - 213 22282 384 296 256256352 239
width m) 7
Average (g3.83.5 - 2.9 3.3.8 3.2 4.2 3.03.84.7 3.5
value /t 4
)
(cm.g/t) 954816 - 628 771,061,231,247559861,65844
1 0 2 0 4
Kroondal Quarter ended 30 Quarter ended 30
June September
2016 2016
1
ReKopaSimuBambaKwezK6 KopanSimuBambaKweK6
efnengnye nani i eng nye nani zi
Advanced(m537 473 821 650 934 687 515 1,152677621
)
Advanced(m529 465 745 384 934 580 476 738 508587
on )
reef
Channel (c211 192 113 69 167 178 191 66 80 170
width m)
Height (c235 226 228 231 232 252 234 220 221234
m)
Average (g2.182.322.21 1.472.891.95 2.151.83 2.02.63
value /t 9
)
(cm.g/t) 513 523 505 340 670 491 501 402 463617
1 Development data since acquisition date on 12 April 2016.
Administration and Corporate InformationAND CORPORATE INFORMATION
Investor EnquiriesSibanye Gold JSE Sponsor Transfer
James Wellsted Limited J.P. Morgan Secretaries
Senior Vice Equities
President: South Africa United Kingdom
Incorporated Proprietary Capita Asset
Investor in the Limited Services
Relations Republic of Registration
South Africa number
1995/011815/07The Registry
Sibanye Gold 34 Beckenham
Limited Registration 1 Fricker Road Road
number Illovo,
2002/031431/06 Johannesburg
Cell: +27 83 453 Beckenham
4014 2196 Kent BR3 4TU
Share code: SGLSouth Africa England
Tel: +27 11 278 Issuer code: (Private Bag Tel: 0871 664
9656 SGL X9936, 0300
james.wellsted(at)sib Sandton, 2196,
anyegold.co.za ISIN - ZAE South [calls cost 10p
E000173951 Africa) a minute plus
network extras,
Corporate lines are open
Secretary Listings American 8.30am - 5pm
JSE: SGL Depository Mon-Fri] or
NYSE: SBGL Receipts
Cain Farrel Transfer
Tel: +27 10 001 Website Agent [from overseas]
1122 www.sibanyegold +44 20
.co.za Bank of New 8639 3399
Fax: +27 11 278 York
9863 Mellon
Directors Fax: +44 20
cain.farrel(at)sibanySello Moloko* BNY Mellon 8658 3430
egold.co.za (Chairman) Shareowner
Services
Neal Froneman ( e-mail:
CEO) ssd(at)capitaregist
Registered Office P O Box 358516 rars.com
Libanon Business Charl Keyter (CPittsburgh,
Park FO) PA15252-8516
1 Hospital Street,Chris Chadwick#US toll-free Transfer
(Off Cedar Ave), Robert Chan# telephone: Secretaries
Libanon, Timothy
Westonaria, Cumming*
+1 888 269 2377South Africa
Barry Davison* Tel: +1 201 Computershare
1780 Rick Menell* 680 6825 Investor
South Africa Nkosemntu Services
Nika* Proprietary
Private Bag X5 e-mail: Limited
Westonaria, shrrelations(at)b
1780 Keith Rayner* nymellon.com
South Africa Jiyu Yuan# Ground Floor
Tel: +27 11 278 Susan van der 70 Marshall
9600 Merwe* Street
Office of the
Jerry Vilakazi* United
Fax: +27 11 278 *Independent Kingdom Johannesburg,
9863 Non-Executive Secretaries 2001
#Non-Executive
London P O Box 61051
St Jamess Marshalltown,
Corporate 2107
Services
Limited
Tel: +27 11 370
5000
Suite 31,
Second
Floor Fax: +27 11 688
5248
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 20
7796
8644
Fax: +44 20
7796
8645
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to Sibanyes future business prospects, revenues and income, wherever they may occur in this document and the exhibits to this document, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. As a consequence, these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, economic, business, political and social conditions in South Africa, Zimbabwe and elsewhere; changes in assumptions underlying Sibanyes estimation of its current Mineral Reserves and Resources; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; the ability of Sibanye to successfully integrate acquired businesses and operations (whether in the gold mining business or otherwise) into its existing businesses; the success of Sibanyes business strategy, exploration and development activities; the ability of Sibanye to comply with requirements that it operate in a sustainable manner; changes in the market price of gold, platinum group metals (PGMs) and/or uranium; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface gold, PGMs and uranium mining; the occurrence of labour disruptions and industrial action; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in relevant government regulations, particularly environmental tax health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretations thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or other environmental, health and safety issues; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages of mines for safety incidents and unplanned maintenance; Sibanyes ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as its ability to achieve sufficient representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in its management positions; failure of Sibanyes information technology and communications systems; the adequacy of Sibanyes insurance coverage; any social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanyes operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and other contagious diseases. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document.
The Group undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Sibanye ist der größte eigenständige Goldproduzent Südafrikas und einer der 10 größten Goldproduzenten weltweit.
Date: 10/27/2016
Language: English
News-ID 503358
Character count: 37666
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sibanye Gold Limited
Stadt: Wien
Number of hits: 60
