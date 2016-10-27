New Haven's Aborel and Poppy Neighborhoods Debut Model Homes, October 29th

(firmenpresse) - ONTARIO RANCH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Six model homes will debut at in Ontario Ranch on Saturday, October 29th at the for the brand-new Aborel and Poppy new home collections. Doors open at 10 am, when homebuyers can be among the first to tour these new single-family neighborhoods that further Brookfield Residential's legacy of creating the best places to call home. Model homes will showcase stylish two-story floorplans with bright interiors, large great rooms, gourmet kitchens and more. model homes will introduce cool courtyard homes with spacious living areas, modern kitchens and more. Both neighborhoods feature private rear yards. The festive event will provide autumn refreshments, pumpkins and kids' activities until 3 pm.

Those attending will also enjoy a glimpse into New Haven's vibrant lifestyle, which includes amenities, community events and a near freeways, shopping and retail. To learn more about Aborel, Poppy and the community's , attend the Grand Opening October 29th or visit for immediate details.

"We're thrilled to debut two brand-new neighborhoods at New Haven and look forward to giving homebuyers more opportunities to find their happy place," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California.

Holiday's offer approximately 976 to 1,811 square feet of living space with 1 to 3 bedrooms, 1.5 to 2.5 baths and 1- to 2-car garages. Prices start from the low $300,000s.

Poppy's cool courtyard home collection presents two-story designs spanning from approximately 1,892 to 2,110 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths and 2-car garages. Prices are anticipated to start from the low $400,000s.

Arborel offers extending from approximately 1,953 to 2,253 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths and 2- to 3-bay garages. Prices are anticipated to start from the low to mid $400,000s.

Waverly's span approximately 2,158 to 2,513 square feet, with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2-car garages. Prices start from the low to mid $400,000s.

Summerset's executive-style range from approximately 3,133 to 3,627 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4.5 baths and 2- to 3-car garages, plus super storage. Prices start from the low to mid $500,000s.

Residents enjoy extraordinary , including private access to the Resort at Picnic Park's clubhouse, community room and welcome bar; swimming pools and spa; a kids splash zone and super playground with zipline; a BBQ pavilion and much more.

New Haven is located in , which is a visionary model for California Growth that's recognized as the first gigabit community in Southern California, with ultra-high bandwidth home-data services, a massive parks and trails system, future schools and independent sources of water.

The commuter-friendly location is less than 5 miles from the Metrolink station and near major freeways with direct access to I-15 at the Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road exit. Leisure options include Ontario Mills, Eastvale Gateway, Victoria Gardens and the new Citizens Business Bank Arena.

New Haven's school-aged residents are included in the Mountain View and Chaffey Etiwanda Joint Union school districts.

Ontario Ranch, located within the city of Ontario, California, will span across 8,000+ acres and has been thoughtfully planned with attainably priced new neighborhoods, modern amenities and abundant recreation, elements that are the foundation of a well-rounded lifestyle. The future Chaffey Park will be the centerpiece of Ontario Ranch, a sprawling open space with for playing, walking and exploring the outdoors. It has been sensibly planned to align with the goals of the Healthy Ontario Initiative and its efforts to provide residents with opportunities to enrich their wellbeing. Ontario Ranch is envisioned as a mixed-use area that will encompass residential neighborhoods, commercial facilities and recreational amenities. Proposed plans include retail and business space, along with nearly 1,000 acres dedicated to public open space, parks and schools. A offers direct access to the I-15 via the new connection at Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road. With the introduction of Ontario Ranch Road as well as the connection to the 60 Freeway via the newly improved Archibald Avenue, Ontario Ranch offers commuters easy access to major employment centers in LA, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. For more information visit .

To visit New Haven from I-15, exit Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road and head west for two miles to access a brand new entrance into the community along the newly opened Ontario Ranch Road, then turn right on New Haven Drive and follow the signs to the neighborhoods. are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for Wednesdays, when hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more, call 888.831.0260.

For information on New Haven in Ontario Ranch, please visit

Prices effective date of publication.

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at .

Brookfield Residential

