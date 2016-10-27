       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Vineland Centre to Develop New Apple and Tomato Varieties

(firmenpresse) - VINELAND STATION, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC)

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, and the Member of Parliament from Niagara Centre, Vance Badawey, announced today that the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre is receiving a $920,000 federal investment to develop new disease-resistant apple and greenhouse tomato varieties that will contribute to the long-term growth and profitability of these two sectors.

The projects announced today help achieve the federal government's goal of strengthening the Canadian agricultural sector through key investments in discovery science and innovation.

These projects build on work carried out by AAFC scientists, who will continue to play a crucial role in developing new breeding lines.

"Our Government is committed to helping farmers stay on the cutting-edge of the market with superior varieties of crops. These innovative new varieties of apples and tomatoes being developed by the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre will help drive the sector forward as a leader in job creation and innovation."

- Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay

"This investment demonstrates our government's support for, and commitment to, Canada and Niagara's agricultural innovation leaders who are working hard to keep our country's economy and businesses growing today and tomorrow."

- MP Vance Badawey (Niagara Centre)

"With this investment, our apple and tomato growers are benefiting from research on disease-resistant varieties. Our goal is always to increase industry competitiveness while meeting consumer preferences for locally-grown crops".

- Chief Executive Officer, Vineland Research and Innovation Centre, Jim Brandle

Guy Gallant
Director of Communications
Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay
613-773-1059

Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972



http://www.agr.ca



Date: 10/27/2016 - 18:53
Language: English
Firma: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Stadt: VINELAND STATION, ONTARIO


