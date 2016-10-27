Camping World Announces Acquisition of Quality RV in Minnesota

(firmenpresse) - LINCOLNSHIRE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations, announced today the acquisition of Quality RV in Monticello, Minnesota. In connection with the acquisition of Quality RV, Camping World has also acquired additional land and is in the process of expanding and renovating the dealership to include a full-service Camping World retail store situated on approximately 14 acres. Camping World expects to complete renovations and open the store in December 2016.

"We are eagerly awaiting the opening of our newly renovated and expanded facility in Monticello and anticipate adding additional locations in targeted Minnesota markets to expand our market share," said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam.

As part of the Camping World network, the location will offer a wide array of services including RV sales, service and parts and accessories for the outdoor and RV enthusiast and will provide the full suite of Good Sam products, services and protection plans, including roadside assistance, extended warranties and insurance.

The new Camping World Supercenter will feature motorhomes and towables from top manufacturers and brands, including Thor Motor Coach, Keystone RV, Dutchmen, Forest River and Livin Lite, and new and innovative products, accessories, interactive displays and customer experiences from top vendors such as Dometic, Honda, Thetford, Goodyear, Winegard, Camco, Roadmaster, Reese, Cequent, Lippert, Exide, Ultra-Fab, Coleman, Valterra, Champion, Rand McNally, Max-Air, BAL, Select Comfort, ASA Electronics, Cummins-Onan, WFCO, Weber, HWH, Presto-Fit, Stromberg-Carlson, RDK Products, Magellan, King Controls, Charbroil, Amerigas, ExxonMobil products, Norcold and many more.

Lemonis continued, "I always look for three things: People, Process and Product in relation to enhancing our Camping World and Good Sam presence. Our goal is to add more quality manufacturers and brands, increase our presence in the market, and grow the workforce."

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is the only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle ("RV") enthusiasts. Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, the company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Good Sam branded offerings provide the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources while the Camping World brand operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the United States through 120 retail locations in 36 states and an e-commerce platform. With both brands founded in 1966, product and service offerings are based on 50 years of experience and customer feedback from RV enthusiasts.

For more information, visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

