Rhino Resource Partners LP Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Release Date

(firmenpresse) - LEXINGTON, KY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Rhino Resource Partners LP (OTCQB: RHNO) ("Rhino" or the "Partnership") today announced that it plans to release its 2016 third quarter financial results on Friday, November 4, 2016, before the market opens. The Partnership will not host a conference call this quarter and any inquiries can be made to Rhino's investor relations department.

Rhino Resource Partners LP is a diversified energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. Rhino produces metallurgical and steam coal in a variety of basins throughout the United States.

Additional information regarding Rhino is available at its web site -- RhinoLP.com.

Investor Contact:
Scott Morris
+1 859.519.3622



Date: 10/27/2016 - 20:10
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Rhino Resource Partners LP
Stadt: LEXINGTON, KY


