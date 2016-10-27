Rhino Resource Partners LP Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Release Date

(firmenpresse) - LEXINGTON, KY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Rhino Resource Partners LP (OTCQB: RHNO) ("Rhino" or the "Partnership") today announced that it plans to release its 2016 third quarter financial results on Friday, November 4, 2016, before the market opens. The Partnership will not host a conference call this quarter and any inquiries can be made to Rhino's investor relations department.
Rhino Resource Partners LP is a diversified energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. Rhino produces metallurgical and steam coal in a variety of basins throughout the United States.
Additional information regarding Rhino is available at its web site -- RhinoLP.com.
Investor Contact:
Scott Morris
+1 859.519.3622
Rhino Resource Partners LP
LEXINGTON, KY
