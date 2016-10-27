Tecnoglass to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2016 Emerging Growth Convention

(firmenpresse) - BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- (NASDAQ: TGLS) , a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries, today announced that Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer, and Santiago Giraldo, Deputy CFO, will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2016 Emerging Growth Convention in New York, NY, on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 8:40 a.m. eastern time (7:40 a.m. Bogota, Colombia time).

A live broadcast of the presentation, including presentation materials, may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Tecnoglass' website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for up to one year after the event.

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Tecnoglass is the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America and the second largest glass fabricator serving the United States. Headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company operates out of a 2.7 million square foot vertically-integrated, state-of-the-art manufacturing complex that provides easy access to the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Tecnoglass supplies more than 800 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for approximately 60% of revenues in 2015. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including the El Dorado Airport (Bogota), Imbanaco Medical Center (Cali), Trump Plaza (Panama), Trump Tower (Miami), and The Woodlands (Houston). For more information, please visit or view our corporate video at .

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass' business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass' financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Santiago Giraldo



Deputy CFO

305-503-9062

