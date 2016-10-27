Supreme Provides Clarification Regarding Health Canada Website

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company" or "Supreme") (CSE: SL)(CSE: SL.CN)(OTC PINK: SPRWF) wishes to clarify that, as a result of changes Health Canada made to its website today, Supreme's operating subsidiary, AMMCan, was mistakenly shown as having been approved for the sale of dried marihuana. Supreme notified IIROC upon learning of this inadvertent change to Health Canada's website, and the common shares were halted from trading. The Health Canada website has since been corrected. Supreme wishes to clarify that, at this time, AMMCan has not yet been approved by Health Canada to sell dried marihuana but continues to take steps towards gaining such approval. Today's events have no impact on AMMCan's status as a Licensed Producer and are unrelated to AMMCan's progress towards obtaining the sales approval. Further updates relating to the status of AMMCan's licensing will be provided as they become available. Supreme's common shares are expected to resume trading following shortly dissemination of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions associated with its cultivation license, the Company's ability to obtain a sales license and the related timing considerations, consumer interest in its products, competition, regulation, operational and technological risks, including uncertainties relating to the quality and quantities of production, and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on . This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts:



Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investor Relations

(416) 630-7272





More information:

http://www.supreme.ca



PressRelease by

Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 20:19

Language: English

News-ID 503386

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease