       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Retail Banking


Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Results of 2016 Annual Meeting

ID: 503389
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - FAIRFIELD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) announced that its 2016 Annual Meeting of Stockholders was held today Thursday, October 27, 2016. At the meeting John J. Mazur, Jr., Matthew T. McClane, John F. McGovern were re-elected and Raymond E. Chandonnet was elected as directors to serve three-year terms, which will expire in 2019. In addition, stockholders ratified the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017. Stockholders also voted in favor of the advisory, non-binding resolution to approve our executive compensation and in favor of the 2016 Equity Incentive Plan as described in our Proxy Statement.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the holding company for Kearny Bank, which operates from its administrative headquarters building in Fairfield, New Jersey and 42 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "KRNY."

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro
President and Chief Executive Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
973-244-4500



Keywords (optional):

kearny-financial-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 20:30
Language: English
News-ID 503389
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Kearny Financial Corp.
Stadt: FAIRFIELD, NJ


Number of hits: 50

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Retail Banking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.139
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 196


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z