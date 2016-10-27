Ingram Micro Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE: IM) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Oct. 1, 2016.

"During the third quarter of this year we continued to deliver robust improvement in gross and operating margins leading to the strongest earnings per share for a third quarter in more than a decade," said Alain Monié, Ingram Micro CEO. "We see further stabilization in market demand across most of the globe and our teams continue to leverage our investments in productivity and services to deliver improved bottom line results and growth in a number of areas as we benefit from the broadest solutions portfolio and widest geographic reach in the industry."

Monié added, "We continue to make progress on our transaction to join the HNA Group and remain on track to close this year."

Worldwide 2016 third quarter sales of $10.2 billion decreased 3 percent in USD, with gross margin increasing 69 basis points year-over-year to 7.0 percent. This compares to sales of $10.5 billion with gross margin of 6.31 percent in the 2015 third quarter. The translation of foreign currencies versus last year had a negative impact of 1 percentage point on worldwide sales. Additionally, 2016 third quarter worldwide sales were negatively impacted versus last year by nearly $120 million, or 1 percent, related to the company negotiating a favorable change in contract terms with some customers in Europe, which leads to recognizing these sales on a net versus a gross basis as the company did in the third quarter of last year. Recent acquisitions contributed approximately 2 percentage points of growth to 2016 third quarter worldwide sales. Strong gross margin expansion was the result of a focus on driving a better mix of higher value sales, including increased contribution from services, as well as from recent acquisitions.

2016 third quarter GAAP operating income was $137 million, or 1.34 percent of revenue, compared to 2015 third quarter GAAP operating income of $119 million, or 1.14 percent of revenue. 2016 third quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share were 52 cents, compared to GAAP earnings per diluted share of 42 cents in the year-earlier period.

2016 third quarter non-GAAP operating income was $177 million, or 1.73 percent of revenue, a 13 basis point increase when compared to 2015 third quarter non-GAAP operating income of $169 million, or 1.60 percent of revenue. 2016 third quarter non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were up 6 percent to 71 cents, when compared to non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of 67 cents in the year-earlier period. Compared to the same period in 2015, the translation of foreign currencies negatively impacted 2016 third quarter non-GAAP earnings by 1 cent per diluted share. A better mix of high value business and solid operating leverage across most regions more than offset continued strategic investments.

On a GAAP basis, return on invested capital for the trailing 12 months was 7.7 percent compared to 6.3 percent in the 2015 third quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, return on invested capital for the trailing 12 month period was 10.9 percent, more than 300 basis points above the company weighted average cost of capital, and up compared to 10.6 percent in the similar trailing 12 month period last year.

As noted in the press release issued on February 17, 2016, due to the company's pending acquisition by Tianjin Tianhai whereby the company will join HNA Group, the company will not be holding a conference call to discuss its 2016 third quarter financial results nor will it be providing a financial outlook.

In addition to GAAP results, Ingram Micro is reporting non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP return on invested capital. These non-GAAP measures exclude charges associated with reorganization, acquisitions, integration and transition costs, including those associated with the company's previously announced cost savings programs, and the amortization of intangible assets. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude a benefit in the fourth quarter of 2014 related to the receipt of an LCD flat panel class action settlement, a charge in the 2015 second and fourth quarters related to an impairment of internally developed software resulting from the company's decision to stop its global ERP deployment, a charge in the 2015 third quarter for an estimated settlement of employee related taxes assessed in Europe, a loss on the sale of affiliate and a gain related to a legal settlement in the 2016 second quarter. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share also exclude the impact of foreign exchange gains or losses related to the translation effect on Euro-based inventory purchases in Ingram Micro's pan-European entity.

The non-GAAP measures noted above are primary indicators that Ingram Micro's management uses internally to conduct and measure its business and evaluate the performance of its consolidated operations and operating segments. Ingram Micro's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and an alternate view of the impact of acquired businesses. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Ingram Micro's business. A material limitation associated with these non-GAAP measures as compared to the GAAP measures is that they may not be comparable to other companies with similarly titled items that present related measures differently. The non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented is attached to this press release.

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. More at .

The matters in this communication that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act are based on current management expectations. Certain risks may cause such expectations to not be achieved and, in turn, may have a material adverse effect on Ingram Micro's business, financial condition and results of operations. Ingram Micro disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) our acquisition and investment strategies may not produce the expected benefits, which may adversely affect results of operations; (2) changes in macro-economic and geopolitical conditions can affect our business and results of operations; (3) failure to retain and recruit key personnel would harm our ability to meet key objectives; (4) we are dependent on a variety of information systems, which, if not properly functioning, and available, or if we experience system security breaches, data protection breaches, or other cyber-attacks and security risks to our associates, could adversely disrupt our business and harm our reputation and net sales; (5) we operate a global business that exposes us to risks associated with conducting business in multiple jurisdictions; (6) we may become involved in intellectual property disputes that could cause us to incur substantial costs, divert the efforts of management or require us to pay substantial damages or licensing fees; (7) our failure to adequately adapt to industry changes could negatively impact our future operating results; (8) we continually experience intense competition across all markets for our products and services; (9) termination of a key supply or services agreement or a significant change in supplier terms or conditions of sale could negatively affect our operating margins, revenue or the level of capital required to fund our operations; (10) substantial defaults by our customers or the loss of significant customers could negatively impact our business, results of operations, financial condition or liquidity; (11) changes in, or interpretations of, tax rules and regulations, changes in the mix of our business amongst different tax jurisdictions, and deterioration of the performance of our business may adversely affect our effective income tax rates or operating margins and we may be required to pay additional taxes and/or tax assessments, as well as record valuation allowances relating to our deferred tax assets; (12) our goodwill and identifiable intangible assets could become impaired, which could reduce the value of our assets and reduce our net income in the year in which the write-off occurs; (13) changes in our credit rating or other market factors, such as adverse capital and credit market conditions or reductions in cash flow from operations may affect our ability to meet liquidity needs, reduce access to capital, and/or increase our costs of borrowing; (14) we cannot predict the outcome of litigation matters and other contingencies that we may be involved with from time to time; (15) our failure to comply with the requirements of environmental regulations could adversely affect our business; (16) we face a variety of risks in our reliance on third-party service companies, including shipping companies, for the delivery of our products and outsourcing arrangements; (17) changes in accounting rules could adversely affect our future operating results; (18) our quarterly results have fluctuated significantly; (19) despite its global presence, Ingram Micro may fail to proactively identify and tap into emerging markets and geographies; (20) our acquisition by Tianjin Tianhai / the HNA Group may not be timely completed, if completed at all; and (21) prior to the completion of our acquisition by Tianjin Tianhai / the HNA Group, our business experiencing disruptions due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with vendors, customers, licensees, other business partners or governmental entities, or retain key employees. We have historically instituted, and will continue to institute, changes to our strategies, operations and processes in an effort to address and mitigate risks; however, there are no assurances that Ingram Micro will be successful in these efforts. For a further discussion of significant factors to consider in connection with forward-looking statements concerning Ingram Micro, reference is made to our SEC filings, and specifically to Item 1A-Risk Factors, of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.

© 2016 Ingram Micro Inc. All rights reserved. Ingram Micro and the registered Ingram Micro logo are trademarks used under license by Ingram Micro Inc.

Damon Wright



(714) 382-5013





More information:

http://www.IngramMicro.com



PressRelease by

Ingram Micro Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 20:24

Language: English

News-ID 503390

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ingram Micro Inc.

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease