Yamana Gold Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI)(NYSE: AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") declares a fourth quarter 2016 dividend of $0.005 per share. Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2016 will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on January 13, 2017. The dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Canada. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

