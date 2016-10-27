NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Third-Quarter Financial Results

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, ending Oct. 30, 2016.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) at the following websites: and . The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its third-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

To listen to the conference call, dial (877) 223-3864 or, for those outside the United States, (574) 990-1377, conference ID 94545989.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Nov. 17, 2016, at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 94545989. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company's conference call to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) is a computer technology company that has pioneered GPU-accelerated computing. It targets the world's most demanding users -- gamers, designers and scientists -- with products, services and software that power amazing experiences in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, professional visualization and autonomous cars. More information at .

Arnab Chanda



Investor Relations

NVIDIA Corporation

(408) 566-6036





Robert Sherbin

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

(408) 566-5150





