NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Third-Quarter Financial Results

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, ending Oct. 30, 2016.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) at the following websites: and . The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its third-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

To listen to the conference call, dial (877) 223-3864 or, for those outside the United States, (574) 990-1377, conference ID 94545989.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Nov. 17, 2016, at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 94545989. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company's conference call to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017.

Subscribe to the , follow us on , , , and , and view NVIDIA videos on and images on .

(NASDAQ: NVDA) is a computer technology company that has pioneered GPU-accelerated computing. It targets the world's most demanding users -- gamers, designers and scientists -- with products, services and software that power amazing experiences in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, professional visualization and autonomous cars. More information at .

© 2016 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Arnab Chanda


Investor Relations
NVIDIA Corporation
(408) 566-6036


Robert Sherbin
Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
(408) 566-5150



Date: 10/27/2016 - 21:00
Language: English
News-ID 503399
