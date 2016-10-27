(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- On behalf of 36 million Canadians from coast to coast to coast, the Government of Canada will be hosting more than 250 Canadian athletes and coaches in Ottawa and Gatineau for a one-day celebration, commemorating their success at the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The celebration begins with morning community events with local students and will conclude with an official visit to Parliament Hill.
Media are invited for photo and interview opportunities. The lists of athletes and coaches attending are available below.
