       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Team Canada's Rio 2016 Athletes and Coaches in Ottawa and Gatineau for Celebration

ID: 503400
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- On behalf of 36 million Canadians from coast to coast to coast, the Government of Canada will be hosting more than 250 Canadian athletes and coaches in Ottawa and Gatineau for a one-day celebration, commemorating their success at the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The celebration begins with morning community events with local students and will conclude with an official visit to Parliament Hill.

Media are invited for photo and interview opportunities. The lists of athletes and coaches attending are available below.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

HOUSE OF COMMONS TRIBUTE

Note: Journalists who are not members of the National Press Gallery will require accreditation from the gallery in advance. For more information, contact .

To view the list of Rio 2016 Athletes and Coaches In Attendance, please visit the following link:

Contacts:
Government of Canada
Ashley Michnowski, Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough
Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities
Cell: 613-697-8016


Canadian Olympic Committee:
Cherry Ye, Program Manager, Media Relations
416-324-4123 / Cell: 416-427-4341


Josh Su, Coordinator, Communications
416-324-4303 / Cell: 647-464-4060


Canadian Paralympic Committee:
Alison Korn, Senior Manager, Communications
613-569-4333 ext. 243 / Cell: 613-298-4927


Martin Richard, Executive Director,
Communications & Marketing
613-569-4333 ext. 224 / Cell: 613-725-4339



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

department-of-canadian-heritage,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 20:59
Language: English
News-ID 503400
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 37

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.139
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 189


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z